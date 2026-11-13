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Pochettino's first game as Manchester United boss revealed after replacing Carrick

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 13:43 - 13 November 2026
Mauricio Pochettino has been confirmed as Manchester United’s new head coach following the sacking of Michael Carrick.
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The Argentine, who leaves his role with the United States national team, has agreed terms to take charge at Old Trafford and will begin work after completing his remaining international commitments.

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His first match in the dugout is set to be a high-stakes Premier League trip to Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday, 22 November.

Carrick’s departure came after a disastrous start to the season that left United languishing in the relegation zone.

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The former midfielder, appointed permanently in the summer after a strong interim spell that secured Champions League football last term, managed just one Premier League victory in 10 games.

A 3-0 home defeat to Bournemouth and a chaotic 4-4 draw with Aston Villa in his final match proved the tipping point.

The club cited the need for change to meet their ambitions after United’s worst start to a campaign in 40 years.

Pochettino inherits a side low on confidence and short of points, with little time to prepare.

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Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino | Imago

He is expected to have only a few days on the training ground before the Anfield clash, making the Merseyside derby an immediate and stern examination of his ability to turn the club’s fortunes around.

The 54-year-old returns to the Premier League with a proven track record at Southampton, Tottenham and Chelsea, and will look to stabilise a squad that has struggled defensively and for consistency under Carrick.

The fixture against Liverpool offers an early chance to make a statement, though United’s recent form suggests the challenge will be significant.

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