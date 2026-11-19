As AI impacts continue to rise, 'human' emerges as Cambridge's word of the year

Amid growing anxiety over generative AI taking jobs and mimicking creativity, Cambridge Dictionary has selected 'human' as its 2026 Word of the Year. The choice reflects a global effort to redefine identity and protect what makes people unique.

Cambridge Dictionary has named ‘human’ its 2026 Word of the Year in a world with growing concerns about AI taking over the world.

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People are searching for the word to know what makes them different from artificial intelligence.

With one in four workers globally in jobs exposed to generative AI, the growing popularity of the word ‘human’ reflects a world struggling to preserve its human identity.

In a world where Artificial Intelligence is gradually dominating, the word “human”, which means to have the “qualities, faults, and feelings that people have, as opposed to gods, animals, or machines”, has been named the Cambridge Dictionary’s Word of the Year.

Cambridge University Press board member Francesca Woodward told AFP that the word captured “the 2026 zeitgeist” in a world where there are dire warnings that AI could wipe out humanity.

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She said that in the last year, people have been considering what it means to be human over concerns that AI would take their jobs.

"I think people are trying to remind themselves of ... what human means," she said.

To arrive at the word of the year, Editors look at search and usage data alongside shifts in how people speak and write. The cultural zeitgeist captures major themes that have been shaping global conversations for the past 12 months, while lexicographers look for words that users develop new interests in, or words with new contexts or increased compound use.

Tom McClelland, a philosopher of science at the University of Cambridge, says the word “human” was an interesting choice due to the changing meaning of the word in today’s world.

Researchers have warned that critical thinking, good judgment, and evidence-based decision-making have become essential skills in the age of artificial intelligence.

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Efforts to preserve what is originally human

As it were, AI is massively changing the world, and purists who would not allow the new shiny toy to take away originality are taking concrete steps to protect what is left.

In the creative world, AI now remodels songs, mimics artists or even fine-tunes them to sound different. Matthew McConaughey, for instance, trademarked his voice, image and famous catchphrase to protect them against unauthorised digital reproduction. Taylor Swift also took steps to trademark her voice and image.

McClelland says that Cambridge is making efforts to understand the difference between human and artificial minds.

What sets us apart is our consciousness, creativity or compassion?" he said.

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Unlike previous technological revolutions which replaced physical labour, generative AI can perform tasks associated with intellectual and creative work.

The concern with AI is not necessarily that every worker in the creative space will be replaced by the technology; it is that employers might discover that they can achieve the same output a human worker will offer with a considerably smaller number of employees.

In 2025, the International Labour Organisation (ILO) says in 2025 that 25% of workers globally are in a job that can be reproduced by AI.

The word ‘agent’, which means “an artificial intelligence system that can operate in a complicated way without human control”, being a contender for the dictionary’s word of the year is proof that people are indeed grasping for what remains of what it means to be human.