A Lagos State High Court has restrained Pastor Jimmy Odukoya from holding himself out as the Senior Pastor and spiritual head of The Fountain of Life Church, Lagos, amid an escalating leadership dispute within the ministry.

The Lagos State High Court issued an ex parte order restraining Jimmy Odukoya from acting as senior pastor of Fountain of Life Church.

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The court gave Jimmy Odukoya a video in which the late founder, Taiwo Odukoya, reportedly named his preferred successor before he died in 2023.

The court gave Jimmy Odukoya the right to challenge the order and adjourned the case until December 1, 2026.

Justice O.O. Adewunmi-Oshin issued the order on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, in a suit filed by the Incorporated Trustees of The Fountain of Life Church against Odukoya.

According to reports, the trustees approached the court, arguing that Jimmy had ceased to hold the position after the late founder of the church, Pastor Taiwo Odukoya, appointed a successor in accordance with the church's constitution.

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The order stated that Jimmy had ceased to hold the office following the appointment of a successor by the late founder in line with the church's constitution.

The court also restrained him from interfering with, disrupting or obstructing the church's activities, governance and other affairs.

The court ordered that the restrictions remain in place pending the trustees' compliance with the required legal procedures.

However, the order was made ex parte, meaning the court granted the application without first hearing the other party. The court also stated that Jimmy retains the right to apply to have the order set aside or respond to the substantive claims after receiving the court processes.

The court also directed that Jimmy be served with the relevant court documents and adjourned the case until December 1, 2026, for further proceedings.

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“A Pre-emptive Order of Injunction restraining the Respondent, whether acting personally or through any proxies in any alleged capacity as the Senior Pastor of the Church from interfering, disrupting, meddling with and or obstructing the activities, governance and any other business of the Church pending the Applicant’s full compliance with the High Court of Lagos State (Expeditious Disposal of Civil Cases) Practice Directions No. 2 of 2019 on Pre-action Protocol,” the suit read in part.

The court order comes two days after a faction of the church's Board of Trustees announced Jimmy's removal as senior pastor, citing a succession arrangement allegedly established by his late father.

In a statement released on November 17, the trustees said their decision followed a review of the church's constitution and a video recording in which Taiwo reportedly named Pastor Kunle Areogun as his preferred successor before he died in 2023.

In the recording, the late founder also outlined an administrative role for Jimmy, whom he reportedly wanted to serve as Areogun's immediate assistant and head of the youth church.

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The trustees claimed that they did not have access to the recording when they approved Jimmy's appointment as senior pastor in September 2023, following his father's death in August of the same year.

They subsequently announced Pastor Rotimi Okpaise as the church's interim spiritual and administrative leader.

However, The Fountain of Life Church rejected the removal announcement, describing it as unconstitutional and legally invalid.

In a counterstatement, the church maintained that Jimmy remained its duly appointed senior pastor and chairman of the Board of Trustees, insisting that his appointment was unanimously approved in September 2023.

The church also alleged that some of the trustees behind the removal announcement had been asked to resign in March 2026 over alleged violations of its constitution and founding principles.

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The disagreement also drew attention to Jimmy's recent remarriage to Pastor Mo Jasyme, formerly known as Mo Jasyme, whom he introduced to the congregation during a service on November 1. The trustees had raised concerns about the marriage as part of their objections to his leadership.