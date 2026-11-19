Nigerian music executive and producer Don Jazzy has brought together some of the country's music stars for a new collaborative record titled Together, which celebrates unity and the power of working across cultural differences.

Don Jazzy brings Yemi Alade, Chike, Qing Madi, and Ali Jita together for new song 'Together'.

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European Union's Global Gateway campaign celebrates Nigerian unity through music collaboration.

The new project blends Afrobeats, Northern Nigerian influences and African dance ahead of the November 21 release.

The upcoming song features an impressive line-up of Nigerian artistes, including Yemi Alade, Chike, Qing Madi and Ali Jita, alongside Don Jazzy.

The Mavin Records boss unveiled the first teaser of the project in an Instagram post, where he shared a snippet of the song and a preview of its accompanying music video.

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“Something special is coming! Five artists. One sound. One message. We’re better Together. Get ready!,” he wrote.

The teaser offers a blend of Afrobeats, Northern Nigerian musical influences, soulful vocals and fresh sounds. It also features a vibrant display of African dance, with the different performers bringing their musical identities together in a celebration of Nigeria's cultural diversity.

The music video was directed by Director Pink, who captured the artistes against a colourful backdrop that reflects the project's central message of unity.

The collaboration is part of the European Union's Global Gateway campaign, which uses music and creative expression to celebrate the importance of partnership, cultural exchange and collective progress.

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By bringing together artistes from different musical backgrounds and cultural communities, Together, seeks to highlight how music can connect people beyond ethnic and regional differences.

The project also offers an interesting combination of established Nigerian music stars and emerging voices, with Qing Madi bringing a fresh perspective to a line-up that cuts across different generations and sounds.