He is destroying the club — Sunday Oliseh unloads on Man Utd star for empty stats

Super Eagles legend Sunday Oliseh has criticised Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes for his role in the club's struggles.

Fernandes, 32, was last season’s PFA Players’ Player of the Year, but is now under growing scrutiny amid United’s disastrous start to the 2026/27 campaign.

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The Red Devils sit 18th in the Premier League with just eight points from 10 matches (one win, five draws and four defeats), their worst start in 40 years.

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes

The run cost Michael Carrick his job earlier this month, with Mauricio Pochettino brought in as his replacement.

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The former Nigerian midfielder was clinical in his breakdown, starting with the goals.

“Let’s look at Bruno Fernandes’ stats. He scored 113 goals for Manchester United in 341 games, but more than 40% of those goals were penalties.

https://t.co/Xii0TIOMqn — Sunday Oliseh (@SundayOOliseh) November 18, 2026

“Meanwhile, Kevin De Bruyne scored 108 goals during his time at Man City, with only 5% coming from penalties.”

He then turned to possession. “Also, if you look at players who lose the ball the most in the Premier League, Bruno Fernandes is one of the highest.

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“I am just saying the way Bruno Fernandes plays is detrimental to this team.”

The comments cut to the heart of the debate around the United skipper.

Fernandes continues to post respectable goal contributions, but critics argue the numbers are inflated by penalties and come with a high rate of turnovers that disrupt United’s structure, especially in big matches.

It is interesting to see how he will be used under Pochettino, but after refusing two contract proposals, this may very well be Fernandes' last season at Old Trafford.

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