WATCH: Nigerians react as viral video shows alleged armed bandits moving past police officers

A viral social media video allegedly showing heavily armed men passing by outnumbered police officers has ignited fierce national debate over tactical decisions and security

A viral social media video allegedly showing heavily armed men passing by outnumbered police officers has ignited fierce national debate over tactical decisions and security

Nigerians have reacted to a viral video allegedly showing armed bandits moving past police officers, sparking fresh concerns over insecurity, banditry and the government's response to rising attacks across the country.

A viral video allegedly showing armed bandits moving freely past police officers has sparked widespread reactions, with many Nigerians expressing concern over the country's worsening security situation.

While some social media users accused the government of failing to address insecurity, others defended the officers in the video, arguing they appeared heavily outnumbered and may have been trying to avoid a deadly confrontation.

The incident has reignited discussions about banditry, kidnappings and violent attacks in Nigeria, with many citizens calling for more effective security measures to protect communities across affected regions.

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A viral video allegedly showing a group of armed bandits moving freely past police officers has sparked outrage and debate among Nigerians on social media, with many questioning the country's worsening security situation.

The footage, which has circulated widely across various social media platforms, appears to show heavily armed men travelling through a community while police officers are seen nearby. The exact location and circumstances surrounding the incident have not been independently verified, but the video has generated intense reactions online.

Nigerians React to Viral Video Showing Alleged Arm£d B@ndits Moving Past Police Officers



pic.twitter.com/w6ZdtZY34O — Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) June 24, 2026

For many Nigerians, the clip reflects growing concerns about insecurity, particularly in northern parts of the country where bandit attacks, kidnappings and violent raids have continued despite ongoing military operations.

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Reacting to the video, one social media user wrote:

"This is a joke....the police guy was hailing them like he knew them. We are not ready yet."

Another commenter blamed the federal government for the country's security challenges, saying:

X has been flooded with conflicting opinions, with some Nigerians demanding systemic accountability and others defending the officers' survival instincts.

"Tinubu and his APC government doesn't have the political will to end insecurity in Nigeria. In fact it appears they are colluding to perpetrate the mayhem we are experiencing at this time. Just look at this nonsense. Tinubu and his vice should resign now or remove themselves from the presidential contest. Let us try someone new."

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However, others argued that the officers seen in the video may have had little choice given the apparent numerical advantage of the armed men.

One user questioned critics of the officers, writing:

"But come to think of it, what would you have the 2 Police Officers do? They were literally outnumbered, and needed to stay alive. One single bullet from them, they’re both finished. Huh?"

Another commenter added:

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"My question is as a commander would you risk the life of your troops?? These men are outnumbered and ready to defend themselves against any attack. Even if I have 20 soldiers there, you can’t open an arm on them. They’re among the country's only open arms when orders are given."

The video also left many Nigerians shocked by what they described as the apparent freedom with which armed groups operate in some parts of the country.

One reaction read:

"Really? Bandists move freely in Nigeria now?"

Another person wrote:

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"Pls what do you want one man to do against these battalions?"

While another simply described the situation as:

"What a shame."

Others went further, alleging government complicity without providing evidence.

"Certainly the government is involved."

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READ ALSO: Bandits abduct those they invited for a peace meeting in zamfara forest

Growing insecurity remains a major concern

Nigeria continues to battle multiple security challenges, including banditry, kidnapping, terrorism and communal violence. Armed bandit groups have been particularly active across states such as Zamfara, Katsina, Kaduna, Sokoto and Niger, where communities have repeatedly come under attack.

Over the past several years, thousands of people have been killed or displaced by bandit violence, while mass abductions for ransom have become increasingly common. Security agencies have carried out numerous operations targeting criminal groups, but attacks continue to occur in several regions.

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The Federal Government has repeatedly pledged to tackle insecurity and has increased military deployments in affected areas. However, many Nigerians remain concerned about the persistence of attacks and the ability of security forces to effectively protect vulnerable communities.