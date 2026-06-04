Nollywood star Mary Remmy Njoku sparks intense online debate after telling African Christians that faith must be backed by governance and civic accountability

Nollywood star Mary Remmy Njoku sparks intense online debate after telling African Christians that faith must be backed by governance and civic accountability

“ You cannot pray away the bandits who are terrorising our lives. Physical problems require physical solutions” - Nollywood actress and producer, Mary Remmy Njoku

Mary Remmy Njoku says prayer alone cannot solve insecurity, poor healthcare and bad roads, urging Christians to combine faith with practical action, accountability and hard work.

Mary Remmy Njoku said societal problems such as banditry, poor roads and failing healthcare systems cannot be solved through prayer alone.

The Nollywood actress urged Christians to complement prayer with practical action, planning, accountability and hard work.

She argued that development in areas like security, education, healthcare and the economy requires deliberate efforts from both leaders and citizens.

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Nollywood actress and producer Mary Remmy Njoku has sparked conversations online after urging Christians, particularly in Africa, to combine prayer with practical action when tackling societal challenges such as insecurity, poor healthcare, bad roads and economic hardship.

The actress shared her thoughts in an Instagram post on Wednesday, stressing that while faith and prayer remain important, they should not replace the responsibility of citizens and leaders to address real-world problems.

According to Njoku, issues affecting millions of people across Nigeria and other African countries require deliberate planning, accountability and action rather than relying solely on spiritual interventions.

She wrote, “Dear African Christians, as we continue to pray, let us not confuse prayer with action. You cannot bind and cast away bad roads. You cannot rebuke a failing healthcare system into working. You cannot pray away the bandits who are terrorising our lives.

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“Physical problems require physical solutions. Spiritual problems require spiritual solutions.”

While millions of Africans look to faith for hope, Njoku argues that structural crises cannot be resolved solely through spiritual intervention

Her comments come at a time when concerns over insecurity, kidnapping, poor infrastructure and the rising cost of living continue to dominate public discourse across Nigeria.

Njoku also used the example of food production to illustrate her point, arguing that prayer alone does not put food on the table.

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“You cannot pray food onto your plate, someone has to plant it, harvest it, transport it, cook it, or provide the means for you to get it yourself. Even in the bible, provision often came through people, work, and practical action,” she added.

The actress further maintained that critical sectors such as healthcare, education, security and infrastructure development require tangible efforts from both government officials and citizens.

“Good roads, quality healthcare, education, security and economic growth will not appear simply because we pray about them.

Pointing to infrastructural decay, the actress noted that citizens 'cannot bind and cast away bad roads' without demanding governance and real engineering

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“Prayer can guide us, strengthen us, and give us wisdom, but physical problems must also be addressed with physical action, planning, accountability, and hardwork,” she said.

Njoku's remarks have since generated mixed reactions on social media, with many users agreeing that prayer should be accompanied by responsible governance and civic engagement, while others argued that faith remains central to overcoming societal challenges.