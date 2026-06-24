'Countries I had never heard of qualified' — Wike calls out Super Eagles over World Cup failure

FCT Minister Nyesom Wike has criticised the Super Eagles for missing the 2026 FIFA World Cup, saying even countries he had never heard of managed to qualify.

Wike said Nigerians are unhappy with the Super Eagles after failing to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

The minister remarked that countries he had never heard of qualified while Nigeria missed out.

He urged former captain Joseph Yobo to pass the message on to the national team.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has publicly called out the Super Eagles over their failure to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, delivering his frustration through an unlikely messenger: former national team captain Joseph Yobo.

Wike made the comments on Wednesday during the commissioning of the Gwagwalada-Kuje Road project in Abuja, where Yobo was among the dignitaries present. After congratulating Yobo for his contributions to Nigerian football, the minister turned his attention to the current squad.

Joseph Yobo when he was still an active player

"Yes, we have congratulated one of our stars, Joseph Yobo. But let me use this medium through you to tell the Super Eagles: we are not happy," Wike said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He didn't stop there. "If nobody else will tell you that, because I saw people clapping for you the moment they saw the Super Eagles, I said, 'I won't clap.' I won't clap because I watch the World Cup. I see countries I have never heard of before qualifying to play in the World Cup, and I am sitting down for hours watching countries that are completely unknown," he said.

Wike pointed to Nigeria's depth of football talent as the source of his frustration, noting that the country has no fewer than 13 players competing in top leagues around the world, yet still failed to qualify. He capped it off with a direct instruction: "Yobo, go and tell them."

Countries I had never heard of qualified. Tell super eagles we are not happy they did not qualify for World Cup 🏆



~ FCT Minister Wike laments Super Eagles’ failure to qualify for World Cup pic.twitter.com/FRRwS9s94z — Nigeria Stories (@NigeriaStories) June 24, 2026

The Super Eagles' absence from the 2026 World Cup, being co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, follows a penalty shootout defeat to DR Congo in the final round of the African play-offs, marking the second consecutive World Cup the country has failed to reach.

Yobo, for his part, has spent much of the past year trying to keep Nigerian football's spirits up rather than tearing it down. At a charity event last year, he urged patience, noting that "we don't have time to play beautiful football right now. It's about winning, even if it's a scrappy 1-0," and warned that excessive criticism could hurt team morale.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Super Eagles shootout defeat to DR Congo

That message looks unlikely to survive a direct order from the FCT minister to relay disappointment to the dressing room. For now, the Nigeria Football Federation says it has renewed coach Éric Chelle's contract with fresh performance targets, with attention already shifting toward the 2030 World Cup.

Wike's intervention adds a political voice to a frustration that has been building among Nigerian fans for months and ensures that, whatever happens next, the Super Eagles know exactly how at least one minister feels about it.