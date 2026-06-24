Hours after APC chairman's wife and son were abducted, former Kebbi chairman dies in captivity

A former APC chairman in Kebbi State has died in bandit captivity, hours after gunmen abducted the wife and son of a serving APC chairman in Yauri LGA.

Bandits abducted the wife and son of Yauri APC chairman Yusuf Alhassan from their home.

Former Koko/Besse APC chairman Muhammadu Mai Barga Besse has been confirmed dead in captivity.

The incidents occurred within days of each other, highlighting ongoing insecurity in Kebbi State.

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Kebbi State is reeling from two bandit attacks targeting APC local government chairmen in the space of a single day, after the former chairman of Koko/Besse LGA was confirmed dead in captivity, just hours after the wife and son of the sitting chairman of Yauri LGA were abducted from their home.

Alhaji Muhammadu Mai Barga Besse, the immediate past APC chairman of Koko/Besse Local Government, died while being held by bandits who kidnapped him earlier this month, according to security and conflict reporter Bakatsine, who disclosed the development on X on Tuesday.

Alhaji Muhammadu Mai Barga Besse, alongside an associate were abducted in June

Besse was abducted alongside an associate in June, and a disturbing video later surfaced showing both men being humiliated by their captors in the Birnin Gwari forest, a notorious bandit hideout spanning parts of northern Nigeria.

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Bakatsine confirmed that both men seen in that footage have now died in captivity, without ever reuniting with their families.

"What began as disturbing footage of humiliation has ended in the worst possible tragedy. Two lives gone, two families shattered and more painful questions about the security crisis facing communities across northern Nigeria," he wrote, offering prayers for the deceased and condolences to their families.

As of the time of filing, Kebbi State authorities had not issued an official statement on the deaths.

The news comes barely a day after Pulse Nigeria reported that suspected bandits had stormed the residence of Alhaji Yusuf Alhassan, the sitting APC chairman of Yauri Local Government, abducting his wife and son in the early hours of Thursday.

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According to reports, the attackers struck the chairman's home in the Low-Cost area of Yauri before disappearing into a nearby forest with the victims. The Kebbi State Police Command said personnel have been deployed to track the abductors and secure their release.

Taken together, the two incidents paint a grim picture of the risks facing local political officeholders in Kebbi State, regardless of whether they currently hold office or have since left it.

Kebbi APC chairman Yusuf Alhassan, whose wife and son were abducted recently

For Alhassan, the fate of Besse, abducted, filmed in humiliating captivity, and ultimately killed before rescue could reach him, will likely loom heavily over the coming days as his own family remains in bandit custody, with no confirmation yet of their safety.

The deaths add to a deepening security crisis in Nigeria's North-West, where kidnappings and killings by armed bandit groups have continued largely unabated despite sustained military operations across the region.

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