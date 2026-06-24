Why Lagos is shutting down the Alaba Rago roadside market and asking traders to leave

Lagos State has given traders along the Alaba Rago corridor on the Mile 2–Badagry Expressway 72 hours to vacate or face enforcement action.

Key Details: Lagos has issued a 72-hour quit notice to traders operating along the Alaba Rago corridor.

Officials say illegal structures, roadside trading and environmental concerns prompted the move.

The government has not announced any relocation plan for affected traders.

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Lagos State has given roadside traders along the Alaba Rago corridor of the Mile 2–Badagry Expressway 72 hours to leave, warning that anyone still trading there afterwards will face enforcement action.

The government's main argument is about image and international standing. The road, known as the ECOWAS Road, links Lagos to the Seme border and is used heavily by cross-border traders and international travellers.

Lagos-Seme Expressway

Lagos State Taskforce chairman, CSP Adetayo Akerele, said the corridor's current state, marked by makeshift shops, illegal structures, and what he described as mini brothels, does not fit "the status of a modern megacity."

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"Lagos State cannot pretend or look the other way over the level of illegal activities and environmental hazards here," he said, adding that the government held sensitisation talks with traders before issuing the notice, rather than moving straight to enforcement.

There's also a more blunt message coming from officials directly to the traders. A director at the Ministry of Information and Strategy told them plainly during the eviction notice: "The life you are living here on the expressway is not good... find a place to rent and be living there and go to market and sell your market."

Where it gets complicated is that officials haven't said where traders should actually go. There's no mention of a relocation site, alternative market, or compensation, just an instruction to find somewhere else.

Lagos has a long, difficult history with this exact situation. Just last week, the Oshodi Resettlement Market, itself a relocation site from an earlier eviction years ago, was shut down entirely after traders allegedly attacked sanitation officials and damaged government vehicles during an enforcement operation. The market remains closed indefinitely.

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Beyond Oshodi, similar eviction drives elsewhere in Lagos have repeatedly ended badly for the people displaced. In Makoko, residents say a clearance zone the government initially set at 30 metres from power lines was later expanded to as much as 500 metres, pushing out tens of thousands of people, including children and the elderly. In Ilaje-Otumara, over 10,000 residents were displaced without notice last year.

The crowded Oshodi axis, which has been the main focus of recent government clean-up and traffic control efforts.

So while Lagos's reasoning, that an international route shouldn't double as an unregulated market, isn't unreasonable on its face, the pattern so far suggests enforcement tends to move faster than any real plan for what happens to the people being moved.