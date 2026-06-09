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Bandits abduct those they invited for a peace meeting in zamfara forest

Rukayat Badmus
Rukayat Badmus 12:26 - 09 June 2026
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𝗕𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗶𝘁𝘀 𝗮𝗺𝗯𝘂𝘀𝗵 𝗿𝗲𝗰𝗼𝗻𝗰𝗶𝗹𝗶𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗺𝗲𝗲𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴, 𝗮𝗯𝗱𝘂𝗰𝘁 39 𝗶𝗻 𝗭𝗮𝗺𝗳𝗮𝗿𝗮 𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗲𝘀𝘁
Bandits have abducted about 39 people during a reconciliation meeting in a Zamfara forest, highlighting ongoing insecurity and failed peace efforts in north-west Nigeria.
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  • About 39 people were abducted during a reconciliation meeting in Zamfara State.

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  • The attack occurred in a forest area in Maradun Local Government Area.

  • The meeting was part of local peace efforts in response to ongoing bandit attacks.

  • Zamfara remains one of the most affected states in Nigeria’s rural insecurity crisis.

Armed bandits have abducted 39 villagers in Zamfara State after reportedly luring them to a peace meeting in a forest area, in what has further deepened concerns over insecurity in Nigeria’s north-west region.

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The incident, which reportedly took place in Maradun Local Government Area of Zamfara State, involved residents who had gathered for a reconciliation meeting with armed groups operating in the area. The meeting was said to have been part of ongoing informal efforts by some communities to negotiate peace and reduce repeated attacks, kidnappings, and destruction of rural settlements.

According to sources and early reports, the bandits had initially invited community members for dialogue, promising a peace engagement aimed at addressing long-standing tensions and insecurity in the area. However, the situation took a dramatic and violent turn when the armed men allegedly turned on the participants during the meeting.

Witness accounts indicate that the attackers arrived at the forest location in large numbers and surrounded the gathering before forcibly taking away those in attendance. About 39 people were reportedly abducted and moved deeper into the forest by the armed group.

The fate of other participants remains unclear as of the time of filing this report, while authorities are still working to confirm the exact number of victims and the circumstances surrounding the incident.

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Reconciliation meetings between communities and armed groups have become a controversial feature of insecurity management in parts of Zamfara and other north-western states such as Katsina and Sokoto. In many rural communities, residents have resorted to such engagements out of desperation, hoping to secure temporary peace or reduce frequent attacks on villages and farmlands.

Zamfara State remains one of the epicentres of banditry in Nigeria, with recurring cases of mass abductions, village raids, and forced displacement of rural residents. Despite ongoing military operations and security interventions in the region, many communities continue to face persistent threats from armed groups operating in forest hideouts across the state.

RELATED: Suspected bandits open fire on Zamfara governor’s chief of staff convoy

The latest incident has once again highlighted the fragility of informal peace efforts in conflict-affected areas, as well as the worsening trust deficit between rural communities and armed actors.

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As of press time, there has been no detailed official statement from security agencies in the state, but efforts are expected to continue toward locating and rescuing the abducted victims.

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