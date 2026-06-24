Full list: US releases names of individuals and companies funding terrorism in Nigeria
US designates individuals and companies across Nigeria, France, Syria and Türkiye over alleged ISIS financing links.
Nigerian national Mukhtar Adamu Muhammad and three others named in the sanctions list.
Five bureau de change and exchange-related companies, including Nigeria-based firms, were blacklisted.
US says move is aimed at disrupting global terrorist financing networks and blocking access to the financial system.
The United States has released a fresh list of individuals and companies it has designated as Specially Designated Nationals (SDNs) over alleged links to ISIS financing networks spanning Nigeria, France, Syria and Türkiye.
The sanctions were announced under the U.S. Department of the Treasury and State Department counter-terrorism framework, with officials saying the move is aimed at disrupting financial networks allegedly used to support ISIS operations globally.
In a statement released on Monday and reviewed on Tuesday, U.S. Department of State spokesperson Thomas Pigott announced new sanctions spanning France, Syria, Türkiye, and Nigeria. He characterized the targeted network as a critical pipeline that allows ISIS to funnel funds across international borders.
According to the statement, the actions target three individuals and six entities operating across Europe, the Middle East, and West Africa. The sanctions expose a sprawling financial network, which includes a France-based facilitator who provided explosives data to ISIS supporters, a Syria-based operative using cryptocurrency to move funds for global ISIS associates (including some in the U.S.), and a Nigeria-based facilitator whose currency exchange businesses funneled ISIS financing.
RELATED: Keir Starmer resigns as UK prime minister and Labour leader after mounting pressure
The individuals and entities listed include:
Individuals:
ABDELHAKIM, Boukich (a.k.a. “ALHOLANDI, Abu Sulayman”; “BABILI, Muhammad”)
ABDERRAHMANE, Miloud (a.k.a. “GHAZI, Ibrahim”)
MUHAMMAD, Mukhtar Adamu (a.k.a. ADAMU, Mukhtar; MUKHTAR, Muhammad)
Entities / Companies:
ALKARAM DANISMANLIK GAYRIMENKUL IC VE DIS GENEL TICARET LIMITED SIRKETI (a.k.a. AL-KARAM COMPANY; AL-KARAM MONEY TRANSFER COMPANY; SPIDER COMPANY ISTANBUL EXCHANGE RATES)
BITCOIN EXCHANGE AGENT IDLIB’S NO.1 COIN EXCHANGE (a.k.a. IDLIB NO 1 BTC; NO.1 BITCOIN EXCHANGE AGENT; BITCOIN XCHANGE)
GENERATION CURRENCY BUREAU DE CHANGE LIMITED
MANHATTAN BUREAU DE CHANGE LIMITED
NINE TO NINE EXCHANGE BUREAU DE CHANGE LIMITED
SPIDER GAYRIMENKUL VE GENEL TICARET LIMITED SIRKETI (a.k.a. SPIDER MONEY TRANSFER COMPANY; SPIDER TICARET)
RELATED: US opens applications to financially support Nigerians seeking admission abroad — check eligibility and how to apply before June 30 deadline
According to the U.S. authorities, the listed individuals allegedly played roles in facilitating financial transactions linked to ISIS operations, while the companies were said to be part of networks used to move funds across borders through currency exchange and digital asset channels.
The U.S. said all designated persons and entities are now subject to sanctions, including restrictions on access to the American financial system and freezes on assets under U.S. jurisdiction.
Officials added that the designations are part of ongoing global efforts to track and dismantle terrorist financing networks operating through formal and informal financial systems.