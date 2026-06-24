Full list: US releases names of individuals and companies funding terrorism in Nigeria

The United States has released a sanctions list of individuals and companies allegedly linked to ISIS financing, including a Nigerian and Nigeria-based bureau de change firms, as part of a global counter-terrorism crackdown.

US designates individuals and companies across Nigeria, France, Syria and Türkiye over alleged ISIS financing links.

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Nigerian national Mukhtar Adamu Muhammad and three others named in the sanctions list.

Five bureau de change and exchange-related companies, including Nigeria-based firms, were blacklisted.

US says move is aimed at disrupting global terrorist financing networks and blocking access to the financial system.

The United States has released a fresh list of individuals and companies it has designated as Specially Designated Nationals (SDNs) over alleged links to ISIS financing networks spanning Nigeria, France, Syria and Türkiye.

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The sanctions were announced under the U.S. Department of the Treasury and State Department counter-terrorism framework, with officials saying the move is aimed at disrupting financial networks allegedly used to support ISIS operations globally.

In a statement released on Monday and reviewed on Tuesday, U.S. Department of State spokesperson Thomas Pigott announced new sanctions spanning France, Syria, Türkiye, and Nigeria. He characterized the targeted network as a critical pipeline that allows ISIS to funnel funds across international borders.

United States President, Donald Trump

According to the statement, the actions target three individuals and six entities operating across Europe, the Middle East , and West Africa. The sanctions expose a sprawling financial network, which includes a France-based facilitator who provided explosives data to ISIS supporters, a Syria-based operative using cryptocurrency to move funds for global ISIS associates (including some in the U.S.), and a Nigeria-based facilitator whose currency exchange businesses funneled ISIS financing.

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The individuals and entities listed include:

Individuals:

ABDELHAKIM, Boukich (a.k.a. “ALHOLANDI, Abu Sulayman”; “BABILI, Muhammad”)

ABDERRAHMANE, Miloud (a.k.a. “GHAZI, Ibrahim”)

MUHAMMAD, Mukhtar Adamu (a.k.a. ADAMU, Mukhtar; MUKHTAR, Muhammad)

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Entities / Companies:

ALKARAM DANISMANLIK GAYRIMENKUL IC VE DIS GENEL TICARET LIMITED SIRKETI (a.k.a. AL-KARAM COMPANY; AL-KARAM MONEY TRANSFER COMPANY; SPIDER COMPANY ISTANBUL EXCHANGE RATES)

BITCOIN EXCHANGE AGENT IDLIB’S NO.1 COIN EXCHANGE (a.k.a. IDLIB NO 1 BTC; NO.1 BITCOIN EXCHANGE AGENT; BITCOIN XCHANGE)

GENERATION CURRENCY BUREAU DE CHANGE LIMITED

MANHATTAN BUREAU DE CHANGE LIMITED

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NINE TO NINE EXCHANGE BUREAU DE CHANGE LIMITED

SPIDER GAYRIMENKUL VE GENEL TICARET LIMITED SIRKETI (a.k.a. SPIDER MONEY TRANSFER COMPANY; SPIDER TICARET)

Bandits

According to the U.S. authorities, the listed individuals allegedly played roles in facilitating financial transactions linked to ISIS operations, while the companies were said to be part of networks used to move funds across borders through currency exchange and digital asset channels.

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The U.S. said all designated persons and entities are now subject to sanctions, including restrictions on access to the American financial system and freezes on assets under U.S. jurisdiction.