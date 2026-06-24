'2 Children Are Enough: Afrobeats Star Peruzzi Makes U-Turn on Wanting 12 Kids

The singer returned to his previous post from 6 years ago where he shared his desire to have 12 kids.

Peruzzi revisited his post from 2020 where he shared his desire to have 12 children.

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The musician says things have changed and he now wants just two kids.

Observers have connected his changed in the size of his family to Nigeria's current harsh economic realities.

In a post on his X account, Afrobeats star Peruzzi shared that he now wants just two children has opposed to the 12 children he said he wanted in 2020.

"Omo, 2 children dey enough. Things don change," Peruzzi posted in pidgin English as he makes a U Turn on fathering a dozen kids.

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Peruzzi makes U Turn on wanting 12 children

Omo, 2 Children Dey Enough.

Things Don Change 😂 https://t.co/h244b5JBPl — EL SUCIO GUAPO (@Peruzzi) June 23, 2026

The comment session was filled with reactions with observers joking that his decision was influnced by the current economic situation that has forced Nigerian including even celebrities to adjust their priorities.

Other observers joked that perhaps it's the singer's love for football that might have shaped his earlier decision to want 12 children.

Although Peruzzi didn't give more details into why he changed his mind on having 12 kids beyond saying things have changed, it suggests it might be a change in his personal outlook on family life or a change in economic circumstances.

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Since the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration came into power in 2023, he has carried out sweeping economic reforms that has grossly increased the cost of living and greatly reduced purchasing power of Nigerians.

Peruzzi and other celebrities have not been spared from the economic crisis with growing concerns over the state of the Nigerian music industry over a decrease in the frequency of hit songs and funding.

The increased insecutity and high cost of living has also forced more celebrities to speak up on the state of the nation. In the past weeks, Nollywood stars have spoken up over the kidnapping in Oyo State where tens of pupils including toddlers and their teachers were taken from their school in Orile.