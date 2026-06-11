Oyo school kidnapping: Government faces backlash for fabricating bandits’ demands

Oyo State Government is facing criticism after abducted school victims disputed reports that bandits demanded ₦1 billion ransom and the implementation of Sharia law.

Oyo Government is facing backlash over claims about bandits’ alleged demands.

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An abducted school principal disputed reports that the kidnappers demanded ₦1 billion or Sharia law.

Muslim groups and rights activist Francis Nwapa have questioned the source of the claims.

Families and concerned citizens continue to demand the safe release of the abducted pupils and teachers.

The Oyo State Government is facing growing criticism over claims it publicised fabricated demands made by bandits who abducted pupils and teachers from schools in Oriire Local Government Area of the state .

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The controversy erupted after one of the victims, school principal Mrs. Alamu, appeared in a video from captivity disputing reports that the abductors demanded ₦1 billion ransom, weapons, or the implementation of Sharia law in Oyo State.

The alleged demands had earlier been linked to statements made by government officials and widely circulated in media reports following the abduction.

Oyo state governor, Seyi Makinde

However, speaking from captivity, Mrs. Alamu urged politicians and members of the public not to politicise their ordeal.

According to her, the kidnappers were not demanding Sharia law , weapons or money as had been reported.

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She warned that misinformation about the kidnappers’ demands could complicate efforts aimed at securing the release of the captives.

The video has since triggered reactions from various groups and individuals, with some accusing the government of promoting claims that were not backed by verifiable evidence.

The Muslim community was among those who questioned the reports, stating that there was no independently verified information confirming that the abductors demanded the introduction of Sharia law.

The group argued that those who reported the alleged Sharia demand had a responsibility to explain the source of the information, warning that failure to do so could amount to the spread of misinformation.

Abducted teacher

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Human rights activist Francis Nwapa also criticised the Oyo State Government over the handling of the incident.

In a statement, Nwapa accused officials of using the abduction to promote divisive narratives rather than concentrating efforts on the rescue of the victims.

He alleged that government officials were attempting to frame the kidnapping in religious terms despite the victims' rejection of the claims attributed to the abductors.

According to him, publicising disputed demands while victims remain in captivity risks distracting attention from the urgent need to secure their freedom.

The controversy comes as families of the abducted pupils and teachers continue to await their release.

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The kidnapping has generated widespread concern across the state, with many Nigerians calling on authorities to intensify rescue efforts and prioritise the safety of those still being held.