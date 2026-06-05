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Warri chief's attack on Remi Tinubu shows how women in power are still judged differently

Gloria Adesanya
Gloria Adesanya 15:16 - 05 June 2026
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A recent verbal dispute involving a prominent Warri chief and First Lady Remi Tinubu has reignited debates over patriarchal double standards in political discourse.
A recent verbal attack on Nigeria’s First Lady, Remi Tinubu, by a Warri chief spotlights the persistent double standards and patriarchal biases female leaders face globally.
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  • A Warri chief's recent verbal attack on First Lady Remi Tinubu criticised her political involvement and suggested she focus on domestic duties instead.

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  • This incident mirrors global trends, such as a recent non-consensual public incident with Mexico's president, where female leaders face unique gender-based hostility.

  • While democratic criticism is normal, targeting a female leader's domestic roles highlights deep-rooted patriarchal expectations that male politicians rarely encounter.

A recent verbal attack by a prominent Warri chief directed at Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has sparked debate beyond the immediate issue at hand.

The chief accused the First Lady of interfering in Warri affairs and suggested she should focus on "taking care of her husband" instead.

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The remarks came amid tensions surrounding political and traditional leadership matters in the region, where local leaders have raised concerns about insecurity, including kidnappings.

While criticism of political figures is common in any democracy, the language used against Remi Tinubu highlights a broader issue that women in public life continue to face, which is the expectation that their primary place remains in the home, even when they occupy positions of influence.

The "go back to the kitchen" argument in a new form

Senator Oluremi Tinubu, the First Lady of Nigeria, wearing a traditional green headtie and glasses while speaking into a microphone.
Nigeria's First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, addresses a public gathering.
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The chief's statement follows a familiar pattern seen around the world. 

Rather than challenging the First Lady's actions or positions on their merits, the criticism was partly framed around what he believes her role as a wife should be.

The implication is that a woman involved in public affairs is neglecting her domestic responsibilities.

Male politicians are rarely subjected to similar criticism. When men intervene in public debates, they are generally assessed based on their policies, influence, or political decisions.

Women, however, are often judged through an additional lens, whether they are behaving according to traditional expectations of femininity, marriage, and motherhood.

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READ NEXT: Is Housework Still a Woman’s Job? Why Teniola Aladese’s Comment Hit a Nerve

This phenomenon shows the depth of patriarchy, a social system in which men traditionally hold primary power and authority, while women are expected to occupy more supportive or domestic roles.

This is not just a Nigerian problem

The treatment of women leaders is not unique to Nigeria.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum speaking at a podium with microphones, gesturing with her hands in front of the Mexican flag.
Claudia Sheinbaum
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In 2024, Mexico was shocked when then-president Claudia Sheinbaum became the target of an incident that many observers saw as reflecting deep-seated misogyny.

A man approached Sheinbaum during a public event and forcibly kissed her without consent.

The act generated widespread outrage in Mexico and internationally, with many describing it as a violation that sought to diminish her authority as the country's leader.

The incident reflected a broader tendency to view women in positions of power differently from men.

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Had a male president been involved, many believed the behaviour would have been immediately recognised as unacceptable without debate.

The episode became part of a larger conversation about sexism in politics and the challenges female leaders continue to face, even after reaching the highest offices in their countries.

READ NEXT: ‘I escorted my students home with a cutlass at 9:20 pm’ - Teacher blasts WAEC over late-night exams

Women in politics face different standards

Research from UN Women and academic studies on political gender bias shows that women in politics are often judged differently from men, facing scrutiny over their appearance, family roles, and personal lives in ways that male politicians rarely do.

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Instead of discussing policy decisions, public discourse frequently shifts toward queries such as how she manages her home alongside her political position, whether she acts like a 'proper' woman, or if she's submissive and doesn't lord her position over her husband.

God forbid she's unmarried or child-free. A series of unspeakable remarks would be hurled at her

Such queries are rarely directed at male leaders.

READ ALSO: 9 Things To Know About Elizabeth Oshoba, Nigeria’s First-Ever Female Boxing World Champion

A debate about power and gender

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The Warri controversy ultimately raises two separate questions.

The first concerns the substance of the dispute itself: whether the First Lady should or should not be involved in matters affecting Delta State and Warri communities.

The second concerns how that criticism is expressed.

Citizens, traditional rulers, and political stakeholders have every right to question the actions of public figures.

However, when criticism shifts from policy and governance to suggestions that a woman should return to domestic duties, it highlights long-standing patriarchal attitudes.

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As more women assume visible leadership positions across Africa and the world, incidents like this continue to expose the persistent reality where, for many female public figures, the battle is not only about politics but also about challenging assumptions regarding where women belong and what roles they are permitted to play in public life.

CONTINUE READING: Meet Captain Chinyere Kalu: 1st Woman To Fly An Aircraft in Nigeria

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