Emotional moment: Rescued Oyo children move out of military facility and arrive government house.

Emotional moment: Rescued Oyo children move out of military facility and arrive government house.

VIDEO: After 56 days in captivity, rescued Oyo pupils and teachers arrive Government House for handover

Rescued Oyo pupils and teachers have arrived at the Governor's Office in Ibadan for formal handover after spending 56 days in captivity and completing medical evaluation.

The rescued pupils and teachers arrived at the Governor's Office, Secretariat, Agodi, Ibadan, for formal handover to the Oyo State Government.

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They spent 56 days in captivity before being rescued in a coordinated security operation.

The victims completed a 48-hour medical and psychological evaluation before the handover.

The rescue mission claimed the life of 28-year-old Lieutenant Felix Ademe Isaac, who was later buried with full military honours.

The pupils and teachers rescued after spending 56 days in captivity following their abduction in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State have arrived at the Governor's Office, Secretariat, Agodi, Ibadan, for their formal handover to the Oyo State Government.

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A video circulating online captured the emotional arrival of the victims, who were escorted to the Governor's Office in a heavily guarded convoy after completing a 48-hour medical and psychological evaluation at the 2 Division Nigerian Army Medical Services, Odogbo Barracks, Ibadan.

The victims were brought to the secretariat by senior military officers led by the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 2 Division, Nigerian Army, Major General Chinedu Nnebeife.

Upon arrival, they were escorted into the Executive Council Chamber of the Governor's Office, where Governor Seyi Makinde , senior government officials and security chiefs were waiting to receive them.

Arrival of the rescued Oriire pupils and teachers to the Governor's Office, Secretariat, Ibadan



Video Credit : Deola Badru pic.twitter.com/h9t0fxarWn — Vanguard Newspapers (@vanguardngrnews) July 13, 2026

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The handover formally transferred responsibility for the rescued pupils and teachers from the Federal Government , through the Nigerian Army , to the Oyo State Government, paving the way for their rehabilitation and reunion with their families.

The pupils and teachers were abducted on May 15 when gunmen attacked schools in Oriire Local Government Area, triggering one of the state's most significant school kidnapping incidents.

After weeks of intelligence gathering and coordinated operations involving the Nigerian Army, the Department of State Services (DSS), the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies, the victims regained their freedom on July 10, ending 56 days in captivity.

Before Monday's handover, the rescued victims remained under military care for two days to receive medical treatment and psychological assessment.

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Governor Makinde had earlier explained that the delay was necessary to allow doctors to evaluate their physical and mental condition after their prolonged ordeal.

"They have to do quite a bit of medical intervention. Post-traumatic issues have to be addressed," the governor said.

The rescue operation came at a heavy cost. Lieutenant Felix Ademe Isaac, a 28-year-old Army officer, was killed while leading troops during the mission. He has since been laid to rest with full military honours.