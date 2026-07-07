Photos: Nigerian Army celebrates soldiers injured in battle by hosting them to special luncheon in Borno

The Nigerian Army honoured soldiers injured in battle with a special luncheon in Maiduguri, Borno State, recognising their sacrifices during counter-terrorism operations.

The Nigerian Army hosted wounded soldiers to a special luncheon at the 7 Division Medical Services and Hospital, Maiduguri, as part of 2026 Army Day activities.

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Major General Abdulsalam Abubakar said the event was an opportunity to recognise the courage and sacrifices of troops injured during operations.

Brigadier General Solomon Diwa described the scars of wounded troops as “badges of honour” reflecting their bravery.

The Army assured wounded soldiers that their welfare, recovery and rehabilitation remained a priority.

The Nigerian Army has honoured soldiers who sustained injuries during military operations in the North-East with a special luncheon held in Maiduguri, Borno State.

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The event, which was part of activities marking the 2026 Army Day Celebration, was organised for wounded troops who were injured while participating in counter-terrorism operations against insurgents in the region. It was held at the 7 Division Medical Services and Hospital, Maimalari Cantonment, Maiduguri.

The wounded soldiers, alongside senior military officers and medical personnel, gathered at the event as the Army recognised their sacrifices and contributions to ongoing security operations in the North-East.

Speaking at the occasion, the Theatre Commander, North-East Joint Task Force, Operation Hadin Kai, Major General Abdulsalam Abubakar, said the luncheon was beyond a ceremonial gathering, describing it as an opportunity to acknowledge the courage and sacrifices of troops who had suffered injuries while serving the country.

Represented by his deputy, Air Vice Marshal Olushola Akinboyewa, Abubakar said the successes recorded in military operations came at a cost paid by soldiers on the frontline.

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“Every community secured, every terrorist enclave dismantled, every innocent life protected and every flag of Nigeria that continues to fly proudly over liberated communities has come at a price. That price has been paid by men and women who answered the call of duty without hesitation.”

The Theatre Commander also praised the wounded troops for their bravery and commitment, saying their injuries represented the sacrifices made in protecting Nigerians.

“To our wounded soldiers, today is about you. You stood where the nation asked you to stand. You faced danger so that others could live in safety. The wounds you bear are not merely physical injuries; they are enduring symbols of courage, sacrifice and unwavering commitment to Nigeria.”

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Abubakar added that the military would continue to remember troops who lost their lives and support their families.

“Their memory continues to inspire us, and we remain committed to ensuring that neither they nor their families are ever forgotten.”

He also commended medical personnel, including doctors and nurses, for their role in treating and supporting wounded soldiers during their recovery.

The Army further recognised the families of wounded personnel, acknowledging their support and sacrifices throughout the recovery process.

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Earlier, the Acting General Officer Commanding 7 Division Nigerian Army, Brigadier General Solomon Diwa, described the injuries sustained by the soldiers as symbols of courage rather than weakness.

“The scars of our wounded troops are not a mark of weakness, but badges of honour that testify to their bravery in the face of adversity.”

Diwa assured the soldiers that their welfare remained a priority for the Army and that efforts would continue toward ensuring they received necessary medical care and support.

“We fully recognise the challenges that come with recovery and rehabilitation, and every effort will be made to ensure you receive the best medical care and support available.”

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The Nigerian Army has continued to conduct operations under Operation Hadin Kai against Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) fighters in the North-East, with soldiers frequently sustaining injuries during frontline engagements.