After four years of marriage, Nollywood actor and wife finally welcome their first child

Blossom Chukwujekwu and his wife, Pastor Ehinome Chukwujekwu, have welcomed their first child together, a baby girl named Angela-Ritsa Evanna.

Blossom Chukwujekwu and his wife, Ehinome, have welcomed their first child, a baby girl.

Their church announced the birth and revealed the baby's name as Angela-Ritsa Evanna Chukwujekwu.

The arrival comes four years after the couple married in 2022.

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Nollywood actor Blossom Chukwujekwu and his wife, Pastor Ehinome Chukwujekwu, have welcomed their first child together, a baby girl, four years after their wedding.

The couple have offered no public explanation for the wait. Neither has addressed the timeline directly in any statement, and the birth announcement itself came not from the couple, but from their church.

Post shared by The Christ Embassy Lagos Virtual Zone Phenom church

The Christ Embassy Lagos Virtual Zone Phenom church shared the news on Instagram on Sunday, revealing the baby's name as Angela-Ritsa Evanna Chukwujekwu. The church described the child as "this beautiful gift from the Lord" and prayed for the family's home to be filled with "divine love, joy and God's grace."

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Within hours, the post had drawn a wave of congratulatory messages from fans, colleagues and well-wishers, many of whom had followed the couple's relationship since their wedding in 2022.

That wedding came after a difficult chapter in Blossom's personal life. He was previously married to Maureen Esisi in a secret ceremony held in December 2015, a marriage that ended in separation in September 2019 without children.

Blossom Chukwujekwu and his wife Pastor Ehinome Chukwujekwu

His union with Ehinome, a member of the Christ Embassy church leadership family, marked a fresh start, one that has now produced the couple's first child.

Beyond his personal life, Blossom remains a familiar face in Nollywood. He made his acting debut in 2009 and won Best Supporting Actor at the 2015 Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards for his role in Knocking on Heaven's Door.

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His daughter's arrival also places him in the company of several other Nigerian celebrities who have become parents this year.

Actress Sharon Ooja, singer Simi and her husband Adekunle Gold, and actor Lateef Adedimeji, who welcomed triplets with his wife Mo Bimpe in May, have all announced new additions to their families in recent months.