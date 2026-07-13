Why Rescued Oyo Pupils Won't Be Allowed To Meet Their Parents Yet - Makinde Reveals.

Why Rescued Oyo Pupils Won't Be Allowed To Meet Their Parents Yet - Makinde Reveals.

Oyo school kidnap: Here's why rescued children won't reunite with their families for another 48 hours

Rescued Oyo schoolchildren and teachers will remain under military care for 48 hours before reuniting with their families as they undergo medical treatment, profiling and trauma counselling.

The rescued pupils and teachers will spend 48 hours at a military medical facility before being reunited with their families.

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Governor Seyi Makinde said the victims require medical treatment, profiling and psychological care after 56 days in captivity.

The Presidency said eight suspected kidnappers were arrested, while several others were neutralised during the rescue operation.

The operation claimed the life of 28-year-old Lieutenant Felix Ademe Isaac, who has since been buried with full military honours.

The pupils and teachers rescued after spending 56 days in captivity in Oyo State will not be reunited with their families immediately, as they are expected to remain under military care for another 48 hours to undergo medical treatment, profiling and psychological evaluation.

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Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde disclosed this after visiting the rescued victims at the 2 Division Nigerian Army Medical Services, Odogbo Barracks, Ibadan, where they are currently receiving treatment following their rescue by security forces.

According to the governor, the children and teachers are in a fragile condition after nearly two months in captivity and require urgent medical attention before they can be released to their families.

Rescued Oyo schoolchildren and teachers

"They have to do quite a bit of medical intervention. Post-traumatic issues have to be addressed, but we have the team ready to do that," Makinde said after meeting the victims.

He explained that the victims would remain at the military medical facility for about 48 hours to receive treatment and complete routine profiling before they are officially handed over to the Oyo State Government and reunited with their loved ones.

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The governor described the successful rescue as "a big relief" for the state and the families of the victims, noting that the ordeal had left many of the children and teachers physically exhausted and emotionally traumatised.

"It's such a big relief for all of us and for those that have been waiting for the past 57 days," Makinde said, while commending the military, the Department of State Services (DSS), the police and other security agencies for the operation.

The Presidency had earlier announced that all the abducted pupils and teachers were rescued during a coordinated operation involving the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), the Nigerian Army, the DSS, the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies.

Presidential spokesman Bayo Onanuga said the operation led to the arrest of eight suspected kidnappers , while several others were neutralised. He also stated that the victims were rescued without the government granting any concession to the kidnappers, including their demand for the release of a detained gang leader facing prosecution.

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The victims were abducted on May 15 when armed men launched coordinated attacks on Baptist Nursery and Primary School, Yawota; Community High School, Ahoro-Esiele; and L.A. Primary School, Ahoro-Esiele in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State.

A total of 46 people—39 pupils and seven teachers—were taken away during the attacks, which triggered a weeks-long rescue operation by security agencies.