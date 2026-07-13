Video: 28-year-old Army lieutenant killed while rescuing abducted Oyo pupils, teachers laid to rest with full military honours

The Nigerian Army has laid 28-year-old Lieutenant Felix Ademe Isaac to rest with full military honours after he was killed during the operation that rescued abducted pupils and teachers in Oyo State.

Lieutenant Felix Ademe Isaac, 28, was buried with full military honours after dying during the Oyo school rescue operation.

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The intelligence-led operation rescued 44 abducted pupils and teachers after 56 days in captivity.

The rescue mission involved multiple security agencies and led to the arrest of eight suspected kidnappers, while several others were killed.

Lt. Isaac's father described him as "the hope of the family and the community" and appealed for support for the bereaved family.

The Nigerian Army has laid Lieutenant Felix Ademe Isaac, the 28-year-old officer who was killed during the operation to rescue abducted pupils and teachers in Oyo State, to rest with full military honours. His burial comes days after the successful multi-agency mission that secured the freedom of the victims after 56 days in captivity.

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Lt. Isaac was buried at the 23 Armoured Brigade Cemetery in Yola, Adamawa State, on July 10. Born on August 25, 1997, the young officer died in the line of duty while leading troops during the intelligence-led operation that ultimately led to the rescue of 44 abducted pupils and teachers from Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State.

His death was later officially confirmed by military sources after Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde had earlier disclosed that security forces recorded casualties during the rescue mission without identifying the fallen officer.

Lieutenant Felix Ademe Isaac, 28, was buried with full military honours after dying during the Oyo school rescue operation.

The victims had been abducted on May 15, 2026, when gunmen attacked Baptist Nursery and Primary School, Yawota; Community Grammar School, Esiele; and LA Primary School in Oriire Local Government Area. The kidnapping, which also claimed the life of a teacher during the initial attack, sparked nationwide concern and triggered an extensive rescue operation.

According to the Nigerian Army, the operation lasted for more than a month and involved the Nigerian Army, Nigerian Navy, Nigerian Air Force, Nigeria Police Force, Department of State Services (DSS), National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), the Office of the National Security Adviser, the National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC), Amotekun Corps, local hunters and vigilantes. The operation focused on dismantling the kidnappers' network, logistics chain, informants and hideouts in the Old Oyo National Park and other locations.

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The Army said multiple arrests were made in Oyo State and other parts of the country, placing sustained pressure on the kidnappers and eventually forcing them to release the captives unconditionally. The rescued pupils and teachers are currently receiving medical attention before being reunited with their families.

Fallen Soldier Felix Ademe Isaac Laid to Rest with Full Military Honours After Oyo Rescue Mission



Nigerian soldier Felix Ademe Isaac, who died during the rescue of abducted Oyo students and teachers, was laid to rest on July 10, 2026, in Yola, Adamawa State, with full military… pic.twitter.com/vw9Xndbkij — The Yoruba Times (@TheYorubaTimes) July 13, 2026

President Bola Tinubu hailed the operation as a major breakthrough, saying it demonstrated what could be achieved through coordinated intelligence and security efforts. The Presidency also confirmed that eight suspected kidnappers were arrested , while several others were neutralised during the operation.

Reacting to his son's death, Lt. Isaac's father described him as "the hope of the family and the community," saying the family had expected him to rise through the ranks of the Nigerian Army before his life was cut short.

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He also said the family was not officially briefed about the circumstances surrounding the officer's death and appealed to the military authorities and the Oyo State Government to support the family in the wake of their loss. According to him, his son had only recently completed a military course and was preparing for another assignment before he was deployed for the Oyo rescue mission.

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde, while celebrating the successful rescue, paid tribute to security personnel who lost their lives during the operation.

"We also commend the security agencies that took part in the rescue operations for their sacrifices. May the souls of those who paid the ultimate price rest in peace and may God comfort their families," the governor said.