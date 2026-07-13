Illustrative image of armed kidnappers. The incident involved the abduction of a school headmaster in Oyo State, with the kidnappers reportedly demanding a ₦30 million ransom. Photo used for illustration only.

Illustrative image of armed kidnappers. The incident involved the abduction of a school headmaster in Oyo State, with the kidnappers reportedly demanding a ₦30 million ransom. Photo used for illustration only.

Just after Oyo schoolchildren were rescued, kidnappers strike again — this time they took a headmaster and are asking for ₦30m

Just days after the rescue of kidnapped schoolchildren in Oyo State, gunmen have abducted a 60-year-old headmaster in Itesiwaju LGA and are demanding a ₦30 million ransom for his release.

Gunmen kidnapped Oyo headmaster Matthew Kolawale Owoade while he was returning from his farm.

The abductors later contacted his family and demanded ₦30 million ransom.

His motorcycle was found abandoned in a bush, but the 60-year-old educator is still missing. O

yo Police confirmed the incident and said efforts are ongoing to rescue him unhurt and arrest the kidnappers.

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Gunmen have kidnapped the headmaster of Nomadic Basic School in Igbojaye, Itesiwaju Local Government Area of Oyo State, barely days after security operatives rescued pupils who were abducted in another part of the state.

The victim, Mr Matthew Kolawale Owoade, popularly known as "Onaiye," was reportedly abducted on Saturday evening while returning from his farm in the Budo Aare area.

According to his son, Abiola Owoade, the 60-year-old educator had gone to inspect his farm and was heading home between 5:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. when armed men stopped him and whisked him away to an unknown location.

Not long after the abduction, the kidnappers reportedly reached out to the family using Mr Owoade's phone and demanded ₦30 million before they would set him free.

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The abductors reportedly contacted the headmaster's family using his personal phone, issuing a staggering ₦30 million ransom demand for his release.

The family immediately began searching for him, and by about 8:20 a.m. on Sunday, they found his motorcycle abandoned inside a bush. However, there was still no sign of the headmaster.

The incident has left residents of Igbojaye worried, especially as it comes at a time when many believed security had improved following the recent rescue of kidnapped schoolchildren in Oyo State.

Family members, colleagues and residents have appealed to the Nigeria Police Force, the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) to do everything possible to rescue the respected teacher safely and arrest those behind the kidnapping.

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They also urged members of the public to provide any useful information that could help security agencies track down the abductors.

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson for the Oyo State Police Command, DSP Olayinka Ayanlade, said security operatives have already swung into action.

Oyo State Police Command Spokesperson, DSP Olayinka Ayanlade, confirmed that tactical teams have swung into action to rescue the victim unhurt

"I can confirm to you that a farmer, Mr Owoade Mathew, was kidnapped at his farm in Budo Aare, and efforts are on to rescue the man unhurt and arrest the perpetrator."

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As of the time this report was filed, the police had not announced any arrests. However, the command maintained that efforts were ongoing to rescue the victim safely and bring those responsible to justice.