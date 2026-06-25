The Federal Government has directed banks to immediately freeze assets linked to individuals and entities designated for terrorism financing.

The Federal Government has directed banks to immediately freeze assets linked to individuals and entities designated for terrorism financing.

Federal Government orders banks to freeze assets of ISIS sponsors in Nigeria — see details

The Federal Government has ordered banks to freeze the assets of 10 individuals and companies linked to alleged terrorism financing after US sanctions.

The Federal Government has ordered banks to freeze the assets of 10 individuals and companies linked to alleged terrorism financing.

The move follows US sanctions against a Lagos businessman and three Bureau De Change operators accused of supporting ISIS-West Africa.

Banks have been directed to identify and freeze all related accounts and submit compliance reports within 48 hours.

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The Central Bank of Nigeria has directed all banks, payment service banks and other financial institutions to immediately freeze the accounts and assets of ten individuals and entities designated for terrorism financing, following sanctions imposed by both the United States and Nigeria's own Sanctions Committee.

The directive, contained in a CBN circular dated June 24, follows the US Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control sanctioning a Lagos-based financier, Mukhtar Adamu Muhammad, 35, along with three Bureaux De Change accused of moving money for the Islamic State West Africa Province.

The directive was issued through a Central Bank of Nigeria circular sent to financial institutions.

US authorities allege the BDCs, Nine to Nine Exchange Bureau De Change, Manhattan Bureau De Change, and Generation Currency Bureau De Change, and Muhammad himself materially assisted, sponsored, or provided financial support to ISIS-West Africa.

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The sanctions also extended beyond Nigeria, targeting a France-based individual accused of disseminating bomb-making instructions to ISIS affiliates, and a Syria-based operative accused of using cryptocurrency channels to move funds for ISIS associates internationally, including in the US.

Nigeria's response went further than simply acknowledging the US action.

Days earlier, on June 18, the Nigeria Sanctions Committee added six more individuals and one company to its own sanctions list: Ibrahim Yakubu Ogirima, Adamu Chiroma, Ibrahim Abubakar, Abdullahi Umar Usman, Babangida Muhammed, Adamu Hammajam, and Abbal Bako & Sons Bureau De Change Limited.

Banks have been instructed to identify and freeze funds, assets and economic resources linked to designated individuals and companies.

Combined with Muhammad and the three BDCs named by the US, that brings the total to ten people and entities now facing an asset freeze under Nigerian law.

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The CBN's circular instructed financial institutions to identify and immediately freeze all funds, assets and economic resources tied to the designated parties, without prior notice, and to ensure no funds or services are made available to them directly or indirectly.

Banks have been given 48 hours to file compliance reports confirming whether any matching accounts were found, and how much, if anything, has been frozen.

Institutions with no matches are still required to file mandatory "nil returns," and the CBN warned that submitting false or misleading information would itself constitute a regulatory violation.

Security and financial intelligence agencies are working with regulators on terrorism financing investigations.

The apex bank also ordered banks to intensify monitoring for red flags like rapid movement of funds, use of informal money channels, and transactions tied to high-risk jurisdictions, and to retrospectively review past dealings with the designated individuals and entities.

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This isn't Nigeria's first such move this year. In April, the Nigeria Sanctions Committee, working with the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit, published a list of 48 individuals and organisations linked to terrorism financing, ordering an immediate freeze on their accounts as well.

That list named people connected to proscribed groups including IPOB, Ansaru and ISWAP. The latest action effectively folds the new US-flagged names into that same ongoing enforcement push.

Nigerian authorities have framed the latest freeze as proof of deepening cooperation with Washington on counterterrorism financing.