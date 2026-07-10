A 56-day nightmare concludes with pure joy as dozens of pupils and teachers abducted from three schools in Oriire Local Government Area safely regain their freedom

A 56-day nightmare concludes with pure joy as dozens of pupils and teachers abducted from three schools in Oriire Local Government Area safely regain their freedom

Freedom at last! Kidnapped Oyo pupils and teachers rescued after 56 days

Kidnapped pupils and teachers from Oriire, Oyo State, have regained their freedom after spending 56 days in captivity. Eight suspected kidnappers were arrested as President Tinubu, Governor Makinde and security agencies react.

All kidnapped pupils and teachers in Oriire, Oyo State, have been rescued after spending 56 days in captivity.

Eight suspected kidnappers were arrested by security operatives, while some others were killed during the rescue operation.

Authorities said no ransom or prisoner exchange was made to secure the victims' freedom.

President Tinubu and Governor Makinde praised the rescue operation and promised continued support for the victims' recovery.

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The schoolchildren and their teachers, who were abducted by suspected bandits in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State, have regained their freedom after spending 56 days in captivity.

The rescue was confirmed on Friday by presidential spokesperson Bayo Onanuga, who said security operatives successfully freed all the victims without granting the kidnappers any of their demands.

"Finally, all the kidnapped pupils and teachers in Oriire, Oyo State, have been rescued by our security agencies," Onanuga said.

According to him, eight members of the kidnapping gang were arrested during the operation and are now being held by the Department of State Services (DSS).

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He also revealed that some of the suspects were killed during the operation, while a notorious gang leader whose release had been demanded by the kidnappers remains in custody and is still facing prosecution.

"In the course of the rescue operation, eight of the kidnappers were arrested and are now in DSS custody, while some of them were neutralised. There was no quid pro quo in the rescue, as one of the terrorists, a kingpin whose release was demanded by the kidnappers, is being prosecuted for his atrocities. The security agencies will give full account soon," he added.

President Tinubu highly commended the joint intelligence-driven operation by the Military, DSS, and Police that cracked the kidnapping ring without paying a ransom.

A video released after the rescue showed one of the teachers thanking President Bola Tinubu and security agencies for bringing them back alive.

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The rescued children, while eating biscuits, also joined her in expressing gratitude.

Updated: in the course of the rescue operation, eight of the kidnappers were arrested and are now in DSS custody, while some of them were neutralised. There was no quid pro quo in the rescue as one of the terrorists, a kingpin, that the kidnappers demanded his release, is being… pic.twitter.com/26q9himKyo — Bayo Onanuga, OON, CON (@aonanuga1956) July 10, 2026

"Hello sir, our father, we are grateful. Mr President, sir, we are grateful. We understand your commitment to our safety and we appreciate all you did for us. We could see your hand in this. Thank you very much. Every security operative tried so much, and that is why we are still alive today. We are very grateful to you. Thank you very much."

Makinde, Tinubu react

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde described the rescue as a huge relief after weeks of anxiety.

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"It is such a big relief for all of us. Right now, I am overjoyed and can hardly say much."

President Bola Tinubu also praised the military, DSS and the Nigeria Police Force for successfully ending the victims' 56-day ordeal.

He described the operation as a major relief for the rescued children, their teachers, their families and the entire country.

The President also sympathised with the victims over the trauma they experienced and directed emergency agencies to work with the Oyo State Government to provide medical care and other support as they recover.

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He further commended Governor Makinde's administration for working closely with the Federal Government throughout the rescue effort and urged authorities to improve security around schools to stop similar attacks.

The incident happened on May 15, 2026, when heavily armed gunmen invaded three schools in the Yawota and Ahoro-Esiele communities of Oriire Local Government Area.

Following their extended 8-week ordeal, President Tinubu has ordered emergency management agencies to swiftly provide deep medical care and psychological rehabilitation for the victims.

The attackers stormed Baptist Nursery and Primary School, Community Grammar School, and L.A. Primary School, kidnapping dozens of pupils, teachers and a school principal.

The attack turned tragic after one teacher was killed during the invasion, while another reportedly died while being held captive.

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The incident sparked outrage across Nigeria, with teachers staging protests in Ogbomoso and demanding urgent action.

The Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) condemned the attack as "barbaric and inhuman" and warned that repeated attacks on schools could force teachers across the country to withdraw their services.