Victor Osimhen remains absent from Galatasaray training following knee surgery, leaving anxious supporters demanding answers ahead of upcoming fixtures against Samsunspor and Aston Villa.

Victor Osimhen remains missing from Galatasaray training ahead of their Super Lig clash with Samsunspor.

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The Nigerian striker still recovering from knee surgery and fans growing anxious for updates.

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The defending champions will host Samsunspor with Osimhen still absent after missing Nigeria’s infamous double-header against Tanzania.

Galatasaray have not announced a return date for Osimhen, with the club assessing his recovery daily and unwilling to risk him.

Victor Osimhen picked up the injury in the UCL.

The 27-year-old underwent arthroscopic knee surgery on November 7 after picking up the injury during Galatasaray’s UEFA Champions League match against Stuttgart on November 3.

📸 Bugünkü antrenmanımızdan kareler. #GSvSAM https://t.co/TlLJ86ADOp — Galatasaray SK (@GalatasaraySK) November 19, 2026

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Fans grow anxious

Galatasaray fans have taken to social media to voice their frustration at the lack of updates on Osimhen’s condition.

“Abdulkerim is a bit slow. Osimhen is missing in the Samsunspor match,” one fan wrote.

Victor Osimhen has not featured in the qualifiers so far. | IMAGO

“Looks like there’s no news from the cripples... I’m getting depressed, I swear…” another added.

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Others demanded clarity on the injuries affecting the squad.

“Will there be an update on the injuries? How are Sallai and Batrakov? What’s the latest on Osimhen and Leão?” one supporter asked.

Osimhen’s injury timeline

Osimhen picked up the injury after slipping on the turf at Rams Park during Galatasaray’s 2-1 UEFA Champions League win over Stuttgart.

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Subsequent medical examinations detected a loose fragment in his left knee, prompting Galatasaray to arrange arthroscopic surgery on November 7.

Victor Osimhen with the player of the match award from UEFA.

The injury forced him to miss Galatasaray’s 4-3 victory over Amed SK and Nigeria’s AFCON 2027 qualifying double-header against Tanzania.

Galatasaray have not set a return date for Osimhen, with the club’s medical team monitoring his recovery daily.

🦁 GALATASARAYIMIZA KAVUŞUYORUZ! 🙌 🏟️ Trendyol Süper Lig’in 12. haftasında Samsunspor ile 21 Kasım Cumartesi günü saat 16.00'da Başakşehir Fatih Terim Stadyumu'nda oynayacağımız maçın biletleri GSPlus Premium ile GSPara Kredi ve Banka Kartı sahiplerine 𝗼̈𝗻𝗰𝗲𝗹𝗶𝗸𝗹𝗶 olarak SATIŞTA! #GSvSAM 🎫 Bilet satın almak için 👉 https://t.co/8u0IVZqk9x — Galatasaray SK (@GalatasaraySK) November 20, 2026

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Turkish outlet Fanatik had earlier suggested Osimhen could return for the Samsunspor match on November 21, but the club have since stepped back from that idea.

The more likely comeback is Galatasaray’s UEFA Champions League home game against Aston Villa on November 24, though the club have not confirmed this.

Fans demand answers

The lack of a clear timeline has left fans frustrated, with many calling for a proper update on Osimhen’s condition.

“Provide an update on Osimhen,” one supporter wrote.

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Another fan expressed concern that the club’s opponents might benefit from Galatasaray’s injury problems.

“Our opponents are waiting for the whole team to be injured too. No, we’ll play them all. Even Osimhen,” the fan wrote.

What’s next for Osimhen and Galatasaray

Galatasaray face Samsunspor on November 21 and Aston Villa on November 24, with Osimhen’s availability for either match still uncertain.

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Victor Osimhen WILL miss the clash | Imago

The club’s medical team will continue to assess his recovery, with a return date only likely to be confirmed once he resumes full training.