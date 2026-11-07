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Osimhen's surgery is successful, but Nigeria still has one problem

Izuchukwu Akawor
Izuchukwu Akawor 12:58 - 07 November 2026
Osimhen in action || Imago
Galatasaray have confirmed that Victor Osimhen successfully underwent knee surgery following the injury he sustained in the UEFA Champions League. However, the Turkish champions have not provided a timeframe for his return, leaving club and country awaiting further updates.
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  • Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has successfully undergone arthroscopic knee surgery.

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  • The operation was performed by Galatasaray club doctor Yener İnce.

  • The striker will now begin rehabilitation under the supervision of the club's medical team.

  • Galatasaray did not reveal a return date for the Super Eagles star.

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Galatasaray have confirmed that Victor Osimhen has successfully undergone surgery following the knee injury he suffered during the club's UEFA Champions League victory over VfB Stuttgart.

The Turkish champions released an official medical update on Friday, revealing that the Super Eagles striker was operated on at Maslak Acıbadem Hospital.

Victor Osimhen celebrates derby win against Fenerbahce.
Victor Osimhen celebrates

In a statement posted on the club's social media channels, Galatasaray said:

"Our player Victor Osimhen underwent successful surgery today at Maslak Acıbadem Hospital, performed by our club doctor, Yener İnce."

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READ ALSO: Five players who could replace Victor Osimhen in Eric Chelle's Nigeria

The club added that Osimhen's recovery process would now be closely monitored.

"Our player's condition will be monitored through daily assessments, and his treatment will continue under the supervision of our club's medical team."

"We wish our player Victor Osimhen a speedy recovery and hope he gets well as soon as possible."

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No Return Date Yet For Osimhen

While the successful operation will come as welcome news for Galatasaray and Nigerian supporters, the club stopped short of providing a timeline for Osimhen's return.

That uncertainty is likely to concern both Galatasaray fans and Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle, who could be without his star striker for Nigeria's upcoming fixtures.

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Osimhen sustained the injury during Galatasaray's 2-0 victory over Bundesliga side Stuttgart in the UEFA Champions League earlier this week.

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Subsequent scans detected a loose body in his left knee, prompting the decision to proceed with immediate arthroscopic surgery.

Massive Blow for Club and Country

READ ALSO: The 32-year German curse Victor Osimhen is fighting to break

The injury comes at a time when Osimhen has been one of Galatasaray's most influential performers.

The Nigerian forward has continued his reputation as one of Europe's most lethal strikers, delivering goals and decisive moments for both club and country.

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Osimhen has warned there is more to come from him and Gala.
Osimhen

His absence would represent a significant setback for Galatasaray's ambitions domestically and in Europe. For Nigeria, the concern is equally serious.

Osimhen remains the focal point of the Super Eagles attack and one of the first names on Eric Chelle's team sheet whenever fit.

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For now, the good news is that the surgery has gone according to plan.

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The next question everyone in Nigeria and Turkey wants answered is simple: when will Victor Osimhen be back?

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