5 US Work visas foreigners can use for permanent residency.

5 US Work visas foreigners can use for permanent residency.

5 US work visa opportunities that can help foreigners become permanent residents

Several US employment-based visa pathways can help qualified foreigners work in America and eventually pursue permanent residency. Here are the options to know.

Some US work visa routes can eventually lead to permanent residency for eligible foreigners.

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EB-1, EB-2 and EB-3 are among the major employment-based Green Card categories.

H-1B is a temporary work visa but is often used as a pathway through employer sponsorship.

EB-5 offers permanent residency opportunities for qualifying foreign investors.

For many foreigners hoping to move to the United States, getting a work visa is often the first step towards building a long-term future in the country.

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While not every US work visa automatically leads to permanent residency, some employment-based immigration routes can provide a pathway for eligible workers to obtain a Green Card, which grants lawful permanent resident status.

The US immigration system has several employment-based categories designed for skilled professionals, workers with specialised abilities, investors and other eligible applicants.

According to the US Department of State and US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), the main employment-based immigrant visa categories are divided into five preference groups: EB-1, EB-2, EB-3, EB-4 and EB-5.

Here are some work-related visa opportunities foreigners should know about:

1. EB-1 visa — for individuals with extraordinary ability and top professionals

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The EB-1 category is designed for people who demonstrate exceptional achievement in their fields.

It covers:

Individuals with extraordinary ability in areas such as sciences, arts, education, business or athletics;

Outstanding professors and researchers;

Certain multinational executives and managers.

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Applicants in the extraordinary ability category do not necessarily need a job offer if they meet the required criteria, while other categories may require employment from a qualifying US employer.

2. EB-2 visa — for professionals with advanced degrees or exceptional ability

The EB-2 category is for foreigners with:

An advanced degree (such as a master’s degree or higher), or

Exceptional ability in sciences, arts or business.

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Some EB-2 applicants may qualify for a National Interest Waiver (NIW), which allows eligible individuals to request a waiver of the usual job offer and labour certification requirements if their work is considered to benefit the United States.

This route is commonly used by highly skilled professionals, researchers, engineers and specialists.

3. EB-3 visa — for skilled workers, professionals and other workers

The EB-3 category provides a pathway for:

Skilled workers whose jobs require at least two years of training or experience;

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Professionals whose jobs require a bachelor’s degree;

Certain other workers performing jobs that require less than two years of training or experience.

Applicants generally need a permanent, full-time job offer from a US employer and must meet the required labour certification process.

4. H-1B visa — a temporary work visa that can lead to permanent residency

The H-1B visa is one of the most popular US work visas for foreign professionals.

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It allows US employers to hire foreign workers in specialised occupations that typically require a bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience.

Although the H-1B visa itself is temporary, many holders use it as a pathway towards permanent residency when their employer sponsors them for an employment-based Green Card.

Common H-1B occupations include technology, engineering, healthcare, finance and research roles.

5. EB-5 visa — for foreign investors

The EB-5 programme provides a route to permanent residency for eligible foreign investors who invest in qualifying US commercial enterprises and meet job creation requirements.

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The programme is designed for investors who can contribute capital to the US economy while creating employment opportunities for American workers.

Important things foreigners should know

Getting a US work visa does not automatically guarantee permanent residency.

Applicants must still meet specific requirements, which may include:

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Having the right qualifications;

Receiving sponsorship from a US employer where required;

Meeting immigration eligibility criteria;

Completing the Green Card application process.

The availability of employment-based Green Cards can also depend on annual limits and visa category backlogs, which vary by country and preference category.

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