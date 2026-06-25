Five countries offering work visas with pathways to permanent residency in 2026

Five countries offering work visas with pathways to permanent residency in 2026

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Five countries offering work visas with pathways to permanent residency in 2026 — and how Nigerians can apply

Looking to relocate legally in 2026? Here are five countries offering work visas with pathways to permanent residency, including eligibility requirements and application steps for Nigerians.

Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Germany and Portugal offer work visas that can lead to permanent residency.

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Labour shortages in healthcare, technology, engineering and education are driving recruitment.

Some countries allow workers to transition to permanent residency after only a few years of employment.

Applicants are advised to rely on official immigration channels and avoid visa scams.

For many Nigerians seeking better career opportunities abroad, securing a work visa is often only the first step. Increasingly, prospective migrants are looking for countries where legal employment can eventually lead to permanent residency and, in some cases, citizenship.

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As global labour shortages continue to affect sectors such as healthcare, engineering, information technology, education and skilled trades, several countries are actively recruiting foreign workers and providing structured pathways for long-term settlement.

Here are five countries offering some of the most attractive work-to-residency routes in 2026.

1. Canada

Canada remains one of the most popular destinations for skilled migrants due to its transparent immigration system and multiple pathways to permanent residency.

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Foreign workers can enter Canada through programmes such as the Temporary Foreign Worker Program, Provincial Nominee Program (PNP) or Express Entry-linked work permits.

One of the biggest advantages is that many workers become eligible for permanent residency after gaining Canadian work experience. Through the Canadian Experience Class under Express Entry, eligible workers can transition from temporary status to permanent residents.

How to apply:

Check if your occupation is in demand.

Secure a job offer where required.

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Obtain a work permit.

Gain qualifying Canadian work experience.

Apply for permanent residency through Express Entry or a provincial programme.

2. Australia

Australia continues to attract professionals through its skilled migration system, especially in healthcare, construction, engineering, education and technology.

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The country offers several visa options, including the Skilled Independent Visa, Skilled Nominated Visa and Skills in Demand pathways.

Many skilled workers receive visas that either grant permanent residency directly or provide a route to it after a few years of employment.

How to apply:

Confirm that your occupation appears on Australia's skilled occupation list.

Complete a skills assessment.

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Submit an Expression of Interest (EOI).

Receive an invitation to apply.

Apply for the appropriate visa.

3. New Zealand

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New Zealand has expanded efforts to attract foreign workers to address labour shortages in key sectors.

Its Accredited Employer Work Visa (AEWV) programme allows employers approved by the government to recruit qualified overseas workers.

Workers employed in occupations listed on New Zealand's Green List may qualify for accelerated residency pathways.

How to apply:

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Secure employment with an accredited New Zealand employer.

Apply for an Accredited Employer Work Visa.

Meet residency requirements through work experience and eligibility criteria.

Apply for permanent residency.

4. Germany

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Germany remains one of Europe's strongest destinations for skilled workers, particularly those in engineering, healthcare, information technology and manufacturing.

The country has introduced reforms to make migration easier through the EU Blue Card and the Opportunity Card (Chancenkarte).

Foreign workers who meet salary and employment requirements may qualify for permanent residency after a relatively short period, especially if they acquire German language skills.

How to apply:

Ensure your qualifications are recognised in Germany.

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Obtain a qualifying job offer.

Apply for an EU Blue Card or Skilled Worker Visa.

Meet residency and language requirements.

Apply for permanent settlement status.

5. Portugal

Portugal has become increasingly attractive to international workers due to its lower cost of living, growing economy and relatively straightforward residency rules.

The country offers work visas for employed professionals and highly qualified workers.

One of Portugal's biggest attractions is that legal residents can generally apply for permanent residency after five years.

How to apply:

Obtain a valid job offer from a Portuguese employer.

Apply for a work visa through the Portuguese embassy.

Secure a residence permit after arrival.

Maintain legal residence and fulfil residency requirements.

Apply for permanent residency after five years.

What Nigerians should know before applying

Before beginning any application process, prospective migrants should verify information directly from official immigration websites.

Applicants should also:

Ensure their educational qualifications are recognised.

Prepare language test results where required.

Maintain a clean criminal record.

Gather employment references and work experience documents.

Beware of immigration scams and unlicensed agents.