Davido blasts businessman after alleged $50,000 petition surfaces

Afrobeats superstar Davido has lashed out at a businessman, Muse Ariyoh, after a document surfaced online that showed a police invitation linked to an alleged $50,000 dispute.

Davido has responded to petition over an alleged $50,000 performance dispute that surfaced online

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The petition alleges that businessman Ifeoluwa Babalola collected $50,000 to secure Davido's performance at the opening of Loud by Mami Chula nightclub and names both men in the complaint.

The police invitation stated that investigators sought clarification from Davido as part of a fact-finding mission

The singer addressed the issue during a livestream with content creators Carter Efe and Kolu. Davido called the man out and dismissed the allegations.

"Shebi you want to be popular; you are a bastard. I will make you popular, you useless man. Can you pay me? " he said.

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The outburst came after a letter of invitation from the Force Criminal Investigation Department Annex, Alagbon, Lagos, alongside a petition naming both Davido and businessman Ifeoluwa Babalola.

The invitation letter stated that the police were investigating a case that required certain clarification and requested that Davido report to the FCID Annex in Ikoyi for a fact finding mission.

Attached to the invitation was a petition filed by lawyers representing Muse Ariyoh Bolaji Ariyoh, proprietor of Loud by Mami Chula. The petition was titled was against Mr. Ifeoluwa Babalola and Mr. David Adeleke (Davido) for Conspiracy and Obtaining Money Under False Pretence, the Sum of USD 50,000, Criminal Breach of Trust.

According to the petition, Ariyoh alleged that around January 2, 2026, Ifeoluwa Babalola, identified in the document as the Chief Executive Officer of Srappcode of Africa Nigeria Limited, approached him and claimed he had "the requisite capacity, authority, and connections" to secure Davido's performance at the grand opening of his nightclub, Loud by Mami Chula.

The petition further alleged that Babalola was engaged to procure Davido's appearance, handle publicity for the event, coordinate billboard advertising and manage the participation of other artistes.

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It read in part, "Relying on the foregoing representations, our client paid the total sum of Fifty Thousand United States Dollars (USD 50,000.00) to Mr. Ifeoluwa Babalola for the execution of the said engagement."