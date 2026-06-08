New Zealand introduces new six-month work visa for international graduates

International students graduating in New Zealand will soon have access to a brand-new, six-month Short-term Graduate Work Visa starting November 16, 2026.

International students graduating in New Zealand will soon have access to a brand-new, six-month Short-term Graduate Work Visa starting November 16, 2026.

New Zealand will introduce a new six-month work visa for eligible international graduates from November 2026, while also expanding access to its Post Study Work Visa programme.

From November 16, 2026, eligible international graduates can apply for a new six-month Short-term Graduate Work Visa to help them find employment after completing their studies.

Applicants must complete an eligible Level 5–7 qualification, study full-time in New Zealand for at least 24 weeks, have NZD $5,000 in funds, and apply within three months of their student visa expiring.

New Zealand is also expanding eligibility for its Post Study Work Visa, allowing more graduate diploma holders with bachelor's degrees to access longer-term work opportunities.

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New Zealand has announced a new six-month work visa for international graduates who may not qualify for the country's existing post-study work pathways.

The new visa, known as the Short-term Graduate Work Visa, will take effect from November 16, 2026, as part of broader immigration reforms aimed at better matching graduate work rights with the country's labour market needs.

According to New Zealand Immigration, the visa is designed to give eligible graduates extra time to secure employment after completing their studies and potentially move into longer-term work visa options.

The agency said the visa will "give graduates time to find employment and transition into longer-term options such as the Accredited Employer Work Visa."

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The fresh visa pathway gives graduates an open six-month window to actively job hunt and secure local work experience

Under the new policy, international students who complete eligible qualifications at New Zealand Qualifications Framework (NZQF) Levels 5 to 7 can apply for the visa if they have studied full-time in New Zealand for at least 24 weeks.

Applicants must also meet health requirements, show proof of at least NZD $5,000 in available funds, and submit their application within three months of their student visa expiring.

However, the visa comes with strict conditions. It can only be granted once, cannot be extended, and is not available to anyone who has previously held a Post Study Work Visa (PSWV).

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In addition, holders of the short-term visa will not be allowed to operate a business or sponsor family members for visas during their stay.

Immigration authorities said the new route is intended for graduates who fall outside the eligibility requirements for the existing PSWV scheme.

To qualify for the short-term visa, applicants must apply within three months of their student visa expiring and show proof of at least NZD $5,000 in maintenance funds.

According to the policy, it is designed to ensure they "still have a short window to gain work experience and seek employment" after finishing their studies.

Expanded post study work visa eligibility

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Alongside the introduction of the six-month visa, New Zealand is also widening access to its Post Study Work Visa programme.

From November 16, graduates who complete a Level 7 graduate diploma in New Zealand will be eligible for a PSWV if they already hold a bachelor's degree from either New Zealand or another country.

The duration of the PSWV will generally reflect the length of time spent studying the graduate diploma in New Zealand, with a maximum validity period of one year.

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Applicants will be required to provide evidence of both qualifications, including academic transcripts and graduation certificates.

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Officials also confirmed that the PSWV remains a one-time opportunity.

"People who have already held a Post Study Work Visa will not be able to receive another one," immigration authorities stated.

Some graduate diploma holders who do not possess a bachelor's degree may still qualify for a PSWV if their qualification appears on specific immigration schedules and they are employed in designated occupations facing skills shortages.

Those who do not meet those conditions may instead be eligible for the new Short-term Graduate Work Visa.

The New Zealand government said the reforms are aimed at protecting the integrity of the country's international education sector while ensuring post-study work opportunities are more closely aligned with workforce demand and economic priorities.

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