Nigeria launches digital birth and death registration platform — all you need to know and how to register online

Nigeria has launched a digital birth and death registration platform that allows citizens to register for vital records online. Here is how the NPC VitalReg platform works and how to apply.

Nigeria’s NPC has launched the VitalReg digital platform for birth and death registration.

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The platform became operational nationwide on July 1, 2026.

Nigerians can apply for birth registration online by creating an account and submitting required details.

The system is designed to reduce paperwork, improve record keeping and make access to vital documents easier.

The National Population Commission (NPC) has launched a digital platform that allows Nigerians to register births and deaths online and obtain certificates electronically.

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The platform, known as VitalReg, operates under the Electronic Civil Registration and Vital Statistics (E-CRVS) system and became fully operational nationwide on July 1, 2026, covering all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The NPC said the move is aimed at modernising Nigeria’s civil registration system, reducing delays associated with manual registration and improving the accuracy of records used for national planning and identity management.

What Nigerians should know about the new platform

1. Birth and death registration can now be done online

Through the VitalReg platform, Nigerians can access digital services for registering births and deaths without relying solely on physical visits to NPC offices.

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The NPC said the platform will provide online access, digital certificate issuance where applicable, improved data validation and a more secure civil registration database.

2. The platform covers the entire country

The NPC said the digital registration system is available nationwide, covering all 36 states and the FCT.

This means Nigerians across the country can access the service rather than being limited to selected locations.

3. Why the government introduced the platform

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The NPC said Nigeria still faces challenges with incomplete records of births and deaths, making it difficult to maintain accurate population data.

The commission said the digital system will help ensure that more births and deaths are properly documented, improving planning in areas such as healthcare, education and public services.

How to apply for birth registration online

Nigerians who want to register a birth through the self-service platform can follow these steps:

Step 1: Create an account

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Applicants need to create an account through the NPC online service portal.

According to the NPC, users will be required to provide personal details, including their name, email address and National Identification Number (NIN) , and complete facial verification before accessing their dashboard.

Step 2: Select the birth registration service

After logging in, applicants can select the relevant service and begin a new birth registration application.

Step 3: Provide the required details

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Applicants will need to provide information about the child and parent(s) as required by the platform.

For self-service birth registration, the NPC states that the child must have been born in Nigeria, and the child’s parent must meet the required eligibility conditions.

Step 4: Submit the application

After completing the required information, applicants can submit their application and track its progress through the platform.

Step 5: Download the certificate

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Once the application is successfully completed, applicants can download the certificate through the platform. The NPC notes that certificates can only be downloaded once after a successful application.

Who can use the online birth registration service?

According to the NPC, the self-service birth registration option is available for children born in Nigeria who meet the stated requirements.

The commission also states that birth registration for children under five years remains free at NPC registration centres, while applicants using certain self-service options may be charged for the service.

What about death registration?

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The new VitalReg platform also covers death registration, allowing citizens to digitally document deaths and obtain relevant records where applicable.

The NPC said improving death registration will help Nigeria maintain better population statistics and strengthen civil registration records.

Why birth and death records matter

Official birth and death records are important for several reasons.

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A birth certificate can be required for:

school enrolment;

passport applications;

identity verification;

official documentation.

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Death certificates can also be important for legal processes, inheritance matters, insurance claims and updating official records.