Participants from Nigeria and several other countries gather in Lagos for the opening of Africa's first-ever Wheelchair Fencing Academy under the 2026 ENABLE initiative

Participants from Nigeria and several other countries gather in Lagos for the opening of Africa's first-ever Wheelchair Fencing Academy under the 2026 ENABLE initiative

Lagos just made history as Africa's first Wheelchair Fencing Academy opens with athletes from 10 countries

Lagos has become home to Africa's first-ever Wheelchair Fencing Academy as Nigeria welcomes athletes, coaches and officials from over 10 countries for the 2026 ENABLE Wheelchair Fencing Academy.

Nigeria has launched Africa's first-ever Wheelchair Fencing Academy in Lagos through the 2026 ENABLE initiative.

Participants from more than 10 countries are attending the three-day academy, which runs from August 5 to August 7.

The programme provides training for athletes, coaches, referees and volunteers ahead of the Commonwealth Wheelchair Fencing Championships.

Organisers say the academy will help develop future Paralympians while promoting inclusion and expanding wheelchair fencing across Africa.

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Nigeria has scored another first on the continent after launching Africa's first-ever Wheelchair Fencing Academy in Lagos, marking a major step for inclusive sports and opportunities for people living with disabilities.

The historic academy, organised by the Nigeria Fencing Federation, is hosting participants from across Africa and beyond for the 2026 ENABLE Wheelchair Fencing Academy, in partnership with World Abilitysport and the Commonwealth Fencing Federation.

The three-day programme is taking place from August 5 to August 7 at Rugby School Nigeria, Atlantic City, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Athletes, coaches, referees and volunteers from Nigeria, Liberia, The Gambia, Rwanda, Togo, Botswana, Namibia, Brazil, the United States and the United Kingdom are taking part in the training.

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Athletes take part in wheelchair fencing training sessions at Rugby School Nigeria, where international coaches are leading practical classes and workshops.

The academy is built around ENABLE; short for Empowering New Abilities, an inclusion initiative by REACH Africa designed to create more opportunities for persons with disabilities through adaptive sports, education, leadership and skills development.

The goal is simple: help more people participate, compete and excel in wheelchair fencing while encouraging greater inclusion in communities across Africa.

Over the next three days, participants will undergo practical sessions covering fencing techniques, coaching methods, athlete classification, competition rules and officiating. A specialised referee education seminar is also part of the programme.

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The training is being coordinated by Tonye Sawari, who leads the ENABLE Initiative and preparations for Nigeria's para fencing team and Commonwealth nations ahead of the upcoming championships.

Leading the technical sessions is Ivan Schwantes, World Para Fencing Coaching Representative, alongside other international experts working to grow wheelchair fencing across Africa and the Commonwealth.

The 2026 ENABLE Wheelchair Fencing Academy aims to create more opportunities for persons with disabilities while preparing athletes for the Commonwealth Wheelchair Fencing Championships.

After the academy wraps up, participants will compete in individual and team events in both foil and epee at the Commonwealth Championships.

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Speaking on why bringing the academy to Africa matters, Harry Cootes, Acting Chief Executive Officer of World Abilitysport, said:

"A driving force behind our work is ensuring that fencing is accessible to as many people with disabilities as possible. The Wheelchair Fencing Academy, now in its fifth year, has created opportunities for athletes and coaches in emerging nations, and we are excited to bring that impact to Africa for the very first time."

REACH Africa Chairperson Rachael Samuel said the launch of ENABLE goes beyond sports.

"ENABLE represents far more than a training programme. It is a commitment to ensuring that every young person, regardless of physical ability, has access to opportunity, dignity, and excellence through sport."

"By partnering with World Abilitysport, the Commonwealth Fencing Federation, and the Nigeria Fencing Federation, we are building a sustainable pathway that identifies talent, develops coaches, empowers communities, and creates future Paralympians," she added.

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