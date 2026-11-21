Unilever Nigeria marked International Men’s Day with a series of activities focused on promoting healthier lifestyles, personal wellbeing and stronger social connections among its male employees.

Held across the company’s Agbara plant and head office in Oregun, Lagos, the programme featured health screenings, games, interactive sessions and conversations with health professionals and other invited speakers on issues affecting men, including physical and mental health, relationships and personal development.

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A key part of the programme was prostate health awareness and screening, reinforcing the importance of preventive healthcare, early detection and regular medical checks.

Speaking during the celebrations, Human Resources Director, East and West Africa, Unilever Nigeria Plc, Michael Duah, recognised the contributions of male employees and encouraged them to make their wellbeing an ongoing priority.

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“To all the men in Unilever Nigeria, thank you for the difference you make through your contributions, leadership and support. As we celebrate you, we encourage you to prioritise your wellbeing, embrace growth and build meaningful connections. Let us continue creating a culture where every man feels valued, empowered to speak up and supported to thrive,” he said.

Consultant Urologist Dr Muntaqa Adewale underscored the importance of paying attention to both physical and mental health, noting that men's wellbeing can have a wider impact on their families and communities. “Men should not see seeking help as a sign of weakness. Beyond physical health, we must also pay attention to our mental wellbeing. If you are stressed or feel you are not coping, take a break, talk to someone and seek appropriate medical advice,” he said.

The programme also featured contributions from Nollywood actor and director Ramsey Noah; medical doctor and content creator Dr Egemba Chinonso, popularly known as Aproko Doctor; former Super Eagles player Oluwaseyi Olofinjana; and Group Chief Executive of TDA Group, Dare Aliu.

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Across the sessions, speakers encouraged men to pay greater attention to their physical and mental health, build supportive relationships, express their emotions, make time for self-care and recognise the important role they play within their families, workplaces and communities.

The International Men’s Day activities formed part of Unilever Nigeria’s broader focus on employee wellbeing and creating an inclusive workplace where employees feel supported to thrive.