Man City vs Fulham: Bassey cages Haaland as Cityzens drop points again
Fulham, led by Super Eagles duo Calvin Bassey and Alex Iwobi, held Enzo Maresca's men to a draw, handing Arsenal a massive boost in the title race.
Well-earned point at the Etihad. ✊ https://t.co/X8eS2SxDP2— Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) November 21, 2026
Rodrigo Muniz gave the visitors a shock lead in the 16th minute. Oscar Bobb surged down the right and picked out the Brazilian striker, who curled a fine finish past Gianluigi Donnarumma to silence the home crowd.
City struggled to break down a well-organised Fulham side in the first half.
Erling Haaland, who was well marshalled by Bassey throughout, had the ball in the net but saw his effort controversially ruled out, prompting boos at the interval as the champions trailed.
Enzo Maresca’s side improved after the break. Elliot Anderson equalised in the 57th minute with his first goal for the club, firing a low shot through a crowded penalty area from the edge of the box following a corner.
Despite dominating possession and creating further chances, City could not find a winner. Fulham defended resolutely and almost snatched victory on the counter.
The draw leaves Manchester City third in the Premier League table after consecutive dropped points.
After starting the season with seven straight wins, the Cityzens have now gone four league games without a victory, allowing Arsenal and others to pull further clear in the title race.