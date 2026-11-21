Chelsea vs Leeds: Okafor runs riot as Alonso's Blues brutally punished at Stamford Bridge

Leeds United produced a stunning performance to thrash Chelsea 4-1 at Stamford Bridge.

Noah Okafor was the standout performer in a dominant away display that surely heaps pressure on Blues Xabi Alonso.

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It ends in defeat. #CFC | #CHELEE https://t.co/5FPW9sNlWX — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) November 21, 2026

Chelsea took the lead in the 25th minute through Emmanuel Emegha, who finished neatly from a Morgan Rogers assist.

The home side’s advantage lasted just three minutes. Okafor equalised in the 28th minute, driving into the box and finishing coolly after good work involving Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Chelsea took the lead in the 25th minute through Emmanuel Emegha, who finished neatly from a Morgan Rogers assist.

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