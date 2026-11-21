Chelsea vs Leeds: Okafor runs riot as Alonso's Blues brutally punished at Stamford Bridge
Noah Okafor was the standout performer in a dominant away display that surely heaps pressure on Blues Xabi Alonso.
It ends in defeat. #CFC | #CHELEE https://t.co/5FPW9sNlWX— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) November 21, 2026
Chelsea took the lead in the 25th minute through Emmanuel Emegha, who finished neatly from a Morgan Rogers assist.
The home side’s advantage lasted just three minutes. Okafor equalised in the 28th minute, driving into the box and finishing coolly after good work involving Dominic Calvert-Lewin.
Chelsea took the lead in the 25th minute through Emmanuel Emegha, who finished neatly from a Morgan Rogers assist.
The home side’s advantage lasted just three minutes. Okafor equalised in the 28th minute, driving into the box and finishing coolly after good work involving Dominic Calvert-Lewin.