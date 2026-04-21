These are courses nobody talks about but they are hot on the job market

These are courses nobody talks about but they are hot on the job market

7 underrated courses with the best employment rate in Nigeria (2026)

Beyond medicine and law, these 7 underrated courses in Nigeria offer strong employment opportunities, solid career growth, and less competition.

Some of Nigeria’s most employable degrees are not the usual medicine, law, or engineering options.

These lesser-discussed courses offer strong demand, clear career paths, and lower graduate competition.

From healthcare to finance and real estate, they produce graduates with strong earning potential.

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When Nigerians think about employable degrees, the conversation rarely moves far from medicine, law, engineering, and accounting.

Those courses have earned their reputation, but they are also intensely competitive, expensive to study, and well-represented on every career advice list in existence.

This article shows seven courses that produce employed graduates, offer real career ceilings, and rarely get the attention they deserve.

1. Actuarial Science

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This is probably the most underrated course on this entire list. Actuaries use mathematics and statistics to assess financial risk, and every insurance company, pension fund, and financial institution needs them.

The problem is that barely anyone studies it, which means the few who do are almost never unemployed. The actuarial profession historically exhibits an exceptionally low unemployment rate, typically under 1%, due to specialised skill sets and ongoing demand across multiple sectors.

In Nigeria, the market is still developing, which means early entrants have significant room to grow. The professional certification path through bodies like the Institute and Faculty of Actuaries is rigorous, but those who complete it command serious salaries locally and internationally.

7 underrated courses with the best employment rate in Nigeria (2026)

2. Statistics

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Statistics sit behind some of the most in-demand roles in the modern economy. Data analysts, business intelligence officers, financial modellers, and research consultants all draw heavily from a statistical foundation.

The degree itself might not sound exciting, but its application cuts across banking, telecoms, government, healthcare, and tech. It is also one of the cleaner academic bridges into data science for graduates who want to move in that direction without starting from scratch.

3. Quantity Surveying

Nigeria's construction and real estate sectors are not slowing down, and quantity surveyors, who manage costs on building projects, are consistently in demand.

The profession is regulated, which means registered surveyors carry genuine professional importance.

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Nigeria's urbanisation rate and growing population create sustained demand for quantity surveyors, and the course offers strong self-employment potential relatively early in careers. A graduate who puts in the years to get chartered can comfortably move into independent consultancy.

7 underrated courses with the best employment rate in Nigeria (2026)

4. Estate Management

Related to quantity surveying but distinct in focus, estate management covers property valuation, facility management, and real estate development.

Lagos, Abuja, and Port Harcourt produce constant demand for qualified professionals in this space, and the self-employment pathway is arguably stronger here than in most courses on this list.

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A competent estate manager with the right network can build a practice that scales well beyond a salaried role.

5. Optometry

For those venturing into the health sector, optometry is a healthcare course that almost never appears on anyone's list, yet the employment pipeline is consistent, and the profession is underserved in Nigeria.

Eye care penetration across the country remains low relative to need, which means qualified optometrists, particularly those willing to work outside Lagos, face very little competition for roles. The profession also offers a realistic private practice pathway, and the licensing structure means it travels reasonably well internationally.

6. Medical Laboratory Science

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Every hospital, diagnostic centre, and public health institution runs on laboratory scientists.

They are the people behind the blood tests, the cultures, the screenings, the work that makes clinical decisions possible. Despite being essential, MLS graduates rarely get the same attention as doctors or pharmacists in career discussions.

The employment rate is strong, the career path from intern to senior scientist to lab manager is well defined, and the profession has solid international demand, particularly in the UK and Gulf states.

7 underrated courses with the best employment rate in Nigeria (2026)

7. Radiography

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Radiography sits in a similar position to MLS, being essential, consistently hiring, and largely ignored in mainstream career conversations.

Every imaging centre, teaching hospital, and private clinic needs radiographers, and the specialist pathways within the field (ultrasound, CT, MRI) offer meaningful differentiation as careers progress.

Like MLS, it carries genuine international employment potential for those who pursue licensure conversion abroad.