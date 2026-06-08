Zack Orji faces backlash after leading pro-Tinubu rally in Abuja with Nollywood stars

Veteran Nollywood actor Zack Orji leads a pro-Tinubu solidarity rally in Abuja under the RTIFN movement, sparking intense debate across social media regarding celebrity endorsements

Veteran Nollywood actor Zack Orji leads a pro-Tinubu solidarity rally in Abuja under the RTIFN movement, sparking intense debate across social media regarding celebrity endorsements

Nollywood actor Zack Orji and other entertainers have sparked mixed reactions online after leading a pro-Tinubu rally in Abuja, with critics questioning their support amid Nigeria's economic and security challenges.

Zack Orji and other Nollywood stars attended a pro-Tinubu rally in Abuja organised by the Re-elect Tinubu For Inclusive Nigeria movement.

Social media users criticised the actors' support for the president, citing rising living costs, inflation and insecurity across the country.

While critics called the rally political PR, others defended the celebrities' right to openly support any political leader or cause.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Veteran Nollywood actor Zack Orji has sparked heated reactions online after appearing at a pro-President Bola Tinubu solidarity rally in Abuja alongside other actors and entertainers.

The rally, organised by the Re-elect Tinubu For Inclusive Nigeria (RTIFN) movement, carried the theme, "Relax, Tinubu Is Fixing Nigeria." Participants used the event to highlight what they described as the administration's achievements in infrastructure development and security while also urging authorities to intensify efforts against kidnapping and other crimes.

The gathering came shortly after a medical outreach programme sponsored by the group, where residents, especially low-income earners, received free medical consultations, treatment and medications.

“Tinubu is fixing Nigeria” —Nollywood actors and supporters chant in support of re-election bid pic.twitter.com/JaRpKObXrm — Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) June 8, 2026

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking during the event, Orji, who serves as the Deputy Director-General of RTIFN, called on Nigerians to support President Tinubu's policies and reform agenda as political conversations ahead of the 2027 general elections continue to gather momentum.

However, public attention quickly shifted from the rally's message to Orji himself after videos and photos from the march circulated on social media. Many users commented on the actor's appearance, noting that he appeared frail and walked slowly during the procession.

The reactions soon evolved into a wider debate about celebrity involvement in politics and support for the Tinubu administration at a time when many Nigerians are grappling with economic challenges.

One X user, identified as @AdenolaOla..., wrote: "Nollywood actors declaring Tinubu is fixing Nigeria while millions of Nigerians are eating garri with no sugar and fuel is ₦1,200/litre. Is this 'fixing' or paid PR?"

Advertisement

Advertisement

Another user, @Dammyse..., dismissed the rally as "fake support," alleging that some entertainers were more interested in political relevance than addressing pressing issues such as inflation and insecurity.

Similarly, @CHILDwitGrace accused celebrities backing the president of being disconnected from the realities facing ordinary Nigerians, suggesting their endorsements do not reflect the struggles many citizens continue to experience.

Despite the criticism, some social media users defended Orji and the other actors, arguing that public figures have the same right as every Nigerian to support political candidates or causes without facing personal attacks.

The development comes against the backdrop of ongoing national debates over the state of the economy and security. While supporters of the Tinubu administration point to reforms, infrastructure projects and security operations as signs of progress, critics argue that rising inflation, high living costs and recurring cases of kidnapping mean many Nigerians have yet to feel the impact of those efforts.

READ ALSO: New Zealand introduces new six-month work visa for international graduates

Advertisement

Advertisement

Recent reports of abductions in parts of Oyo and Borno states have further fuelled concerns about insecurity, even as the government continues to insist that security agencies are making gains in the fight against criminal groups.