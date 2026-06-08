Bubble Up turns the fresh up with new can range

Bubble Up's new can range, including Lemon Lime, Bitter Lemon, Tonic and Soda Water, is now available in supermarkets and retail stores across South West Nigeria.

Bubble Up's new can range, including Lemon Lime, Bitter Lemon, Tonic and Soda Water, is now available in supermarkets and retail stores across South West Nigeria.

Bubble Up has launched a new can range in Nigeria featuring Lemon Lime, Bitter Lemon, Tonic and Soda Water, backed by its "Turn The Fresh Up" campaign and local production in Ogun State.

If your weekend has a soundtrack, a cooler, and a few good friends in it, Bubble Up wants in. The lemon-lime brand has rolled out a new range of cans in Nigeria through Planet Bottling Company (PBC).

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There are four to know: Lemon Lime, Bitter Lemon, Tonic, and Soda Water. The first two are the easy crowd-pleasers. Tonic and Soda Water are for anyone who likes to build their own drink, so the range works whether you are sipping straight from the can or mixing something at the bar.

Bubble Up has been on Nigerian shelves as a PET bottle for a few years, and the can is the brand innovating to reach drinkers where they already are, at the parties, the picnics, and the moments they share with friends. It is a lighter, more social format, built for the way young Nigerians live.

The launch comes with a digital campaign called "Turn The Fresh Up," running across social platforms, lifestyle events, and creator-led moments. The brand has a presence in more than 20 countries and a history that stretches back to 1919, but the pitch in Nigeria is simple enough: cold can, good vibes, better gathering.

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Bubble Up is bottled locally by Planet Bottling Company at its ultra-modern facility in Ogun State, alongside American Cola, Reaktor, and Planet. You will find the cans in supermarkets and retail stores in the South West.