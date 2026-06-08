Ayra Starr performs on NPR Tiny Desk, previews unreleased track from upcoming album Starrgirl

Ayra Starr has made her NPR Tiny Desk debut, where she performed five songs

Ayra Starr has made her NPR Tiny Desk debut, where she performed five songs

Ayra Starr has made her NPR Tiny Desk debut, performing five songs and giving fans their first live preview of 'Tornado,' an unreleased track from her upcoming album Starrgirl.

Ayra Starr has made her NPR Tiny Desk debut as part of NPR Music's 2026 Black Music Month series.

The singer performed five songs, including an unreleased track titled Tornado from her upcoming album Starrgirl .

Starrgirl, her third studio album, is scheduled for release on August 14, 2026.

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Ayra Starr has taken her place behind NPR's iconic desk, delivering a five-song set that balanced confidence, strong vocal range, and a first public glimpse of new music from her forthcoming album.

The performance, published on NPR Music's YouTube channel today, is part of Tiny Desk's 2026 Black Music Month series, which this year honours the legacy of BET across a multi-generational lineup.

Ayra Starr for her NPR Tiny Desk performance

Starr has spoken about dreaming of the Tiny Desk since she was 14 years old, and when the moment arrived, she chose to strip things back, trading her signature fashion-forward looks for a simple black sweatsuit, putting the focus squarely on her vocals and stage presence.

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The set moved through ‘Gimme Dat’ and ‘Who's Dat Girl’ before introducing ‘Tornado,’ an unreleased track from her upcoming album Starrgirl, offering fans their first live taste of the project. She closed the performance on a more reflective note with ‘Amin’ and ‘Orun,’ two faith-rooted records that showed a more personal side of the artist known for high-energy pop records.

"Whine like Tornado 🌪️" 🤩



Ayra Starr performs her upcoming single "Tornado" on NPR Tiny Desk 🔥



The vocalsssssss! pic.twitter.com/8ohqbytDdu — 𝗔𝗟𝗕𝗨𝗠 𝗧𝗔𝗟𝗞𝗦 📀 (@AlbumTalksHQ) June 8, 2026

Starrgirl is Ayra Starr's third studio album, scheduled for release on August 14, 2026, through Mavin Records. It arrives after a run of singles that have steadily built anticipation, including ‘Gimme Dat’ featuring Wizkid, ‘Who's Dat Girl’ with Rema, and ‘Where Do We Go,’ released in March 2026. A new single, ‘Tornado,’ is scheduled to drop this Friday, the Tiny Desk set effectively serving as its live debut ahead of its official release.

For context on what the platform represents: NPR's Tiny Desk Concert series has been running since 2008, filmed in the intimate setting of NPR's Washington D.C. headquarters.

AYRA STARR

WHO'S DAT GIRL



🎤NPR TINY DESK PERFORMANCE🎤 pic.twitter.com/rOGQoAB2l7 — 𝗔𝗟𝗕𝗨𝗠 𝗧𝗔𝗟𝗞𝗦 📀 (@AlbumTalksHQ) June 8, 2026

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It has become one of the most respected performance formats in global music, artists perform live with a band, no crowd noise, no production spectacle, just the music. The format has a particular reputation for exposing the vocal and artistic depth of artists who are used to performing for thousands.

Ayra Starr joins a growing list of Nigerian artists to have appeared on the platform. Burna Boy and Tems both preceded her, with Asake making his own appearance in 2025, each performance adding a chapter to what has become a meaningful relationship between Afrobeats and the Tiny Desk stage.

Tems for NPR Tiny Desk

Tems notably appeared twice, using her second performance to preview her debut album Born in the Wild. Ayra Starr's decision to debut ‘Tornado’ at the Desk follows a similar logic.

The performance is available now on NPR Music's YouTube channel. Starrgirl arrives August 14.

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