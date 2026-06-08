MEXC's new dual-channel US stock trading system is more than just another product launch

MEXC's new dual-channel US stock trading system is more than just another product launch

MEXC brings US stocks and global assets to one platform

In 2026, the gap between traditional finance and crypto is starting to disappear.

For years, investors had to choose between the two. If they wanted to buy Bitcoin, they used crypto exchange. If they wanted to buy US stocks, they needed a brokerage account, a bank account, and often a much more complicated process.

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That is beginning to change.

MEXC's new dual-channel US stock trading system is more than just another product launch. It marks a major step toward bringing crypto and traditional finance together on a single platform.

While many companies are still exploring how to connect these two worlds, MEXC is the first to offer real US stock ownership through a crypto-powered experience. Instead of treating stocks and crypto as separate markets, MEXC is bringing them together in one ecosystem.

Buy Real Stocks with USDT, real ownership, real stakeholder

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Through its partnership with licensed broker Vistamx (Mauritius), MEXC allows users to buy real US stocks directly from their MEXC account.

This is an important difference. Many stock-related products on crypto platforms only track the price of a stock. Users may gain price exposure, but they do not actually own shares.

With MEXC, users can access real underlying stocks through a regulated infrastructure. They are not simply trading stock prices. They are investing in the actual asset.

The significance goes beyond stock trading itself. Crypto infrastructure and traditional financial assets are being connected in a way that feels seamless for everyday users. Blockchain technology provides speed and accessibility, while traditional financial markets provide access to real-world assets.

Making US Stocks Easier to Access

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For many retail investors, especially in Southeast Asia and other emerging markets, buying US stocks has never been easy.

Traditionally, investors often needed to open a foreign brokerage account, connect a bank account, convert money into US dollars, and wait for approval before they could even make their first trade.

MEXC simplifies that process.

Users can buy stocks such as Tesla, NVIDIA, Apple, and Amazon directly using USDT. There is no need to open a foreign bank account, hold US dollars, or deal with international bank transfers.

For many investors, this removes one of the biggest barriers to accessing global markets. Instead of navigating multiple financial systems, users can move directly from stablecoins to real stock ownership within the same platform.

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Because users are connected to real stock ownership through regulated infrastructure, they may also be eligible for shareholder-related benefits and corporate actions according to the applicable framework. Unlike derivatives, ownership does not expire and does not require contract renewals.

Combined with T+0 settlement, instant transfers, and zero trading fees during the launch period, the experience brings together the accessibility of crypto and the ownership benefits of traditional investing.

Trade Global Markets 24/7

In addition to the spot channel, MEXC also offers a futures channel for users who want more flexibility.

All trades are settled using stablecoins, and markets can be accessed 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

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This means users can react immediately to earnings announcements, economic news, or major events that happen outside traditional market hours. Investors no longer need to wait for markets to open before adjusting their positions.

The platform currently offers more than 130 instruments, including US stocks, South Korean stocks, and pre-IPO opportunities such as SpaceX.

By offering both spot and futures trading, MEXC gives users two different ways to participate in global markets. Long-term investors can gain exposure through real stock ownership, while active traders can take advantage of around-the-clock market access.

Expanding Access to Pre-IPO Opportunities

MEXC's vision extends beyond public markets.

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Following the success of MEXC Launchpad (SPCX) Phase 1, where participants saw average returns of approximately 40%, Phase 2 is now officially open. A total of 53,800 SPACEX(PRE) tokens will be distributed across three task pools available to both new and existing MEXC users.

The spotlight is on SpaceX, one of the world's most closely watched private companies. With a reported valuation exceeding $2 trillion, SpaceX has traditionally been the type of opportunity reserved for institutions, private funds, and investors with access to exclusive networks. For most retail investors, access to pre-IPO companies has simply not been an option.

MEXC aims to change that by using crypto infrastructure to make participation more accessible. Eligible users can take part using on-chain stablecoins, removing many of the barriers that have historically limited access to private market opportunities.

This initiative reflects a broader shift taking place across the financial industry. Investors are no longer looking only for access to crypto or stocks. They increasingly want access to a wider range of assets, including private companies, real-world assets, and global investment opportunities, all from a single platform.

The SpaceX Launchpad campaign is an early example of that direction. It also represents an important milestone in MEXC's long-term strategy to connect blockchain infrastructure with real-world assets.

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Alongside US stocks, future offerings may include RWA bond products, commodity-related instruments, and additional pre-IPO opportunities, helping build a more complete cross-asset investment ecosystem.

A Glimpse of the Future of Investing

The importance of this launch goes beyond stocks.

For years, the industry has talked about a future where investors can manage different types of assets from a single account. MEXC's dual-channel model is an early example of what that future could look like.

Imagine being able to hold Bitcoin, buy real US stocks, access pre-IPO opportunities, and trade global markets without leaving the same platform.

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At that point, a crypto exchange becomes more than a place to trade digital assets. It has become a gateway to global investing.

The combination of crypto infrastructure and traditional financial assets is no longer just an idea. It is becoming a reality, and MEXC is helping lead that transition.

As more real-world assets move on-chain, the launch of MEXC's dual-channel system could mark the beginning of a new era where crypto and traditional finance are no longer separate industries, but part of the same investment experience.​

About MEXC

MEXC is the world's fastest-growing cryptocurrency exchange, trusted by more than 40 million users across 170+ markets. Built on a user-first philosophy, MEXC offers industry-leading 0-fee trading and access to over 3,000 digital assets.

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As the Gateway to Infinite Opportunities, MEXC provides a single platform where users can easily trade cryptocurrencies alongside tokenised assets, including stocks, ETFs, commodities, and precious metals.

For media inquiries, please contact the MEXC PR team: media@mexc.com.

Risk Disclaimer

This content does not constitute investment advice. Given the highly volatile nature of the cryptocurrency market, investors are encouraged to carefully assess market fluctuations, project fundamentals, and potential financial risks before making any trading decisions.

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