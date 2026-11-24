Paris 2024 Paralympic silver medallist Lee Fryer has appeared in court facing 17 criminal charges, including 11 counts of rape and intentional strangulation. The 26-year-old pleaded not guilty to 16 charges and has been remanded in custody ahead of his trial in March 2027.

Lee Fryer, 26, faces 17 charges, including 11 counts of rape.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The allegations involve one woman and span May 2021 to May 2026.

He pleaded not guilty to 16 charges and is due to stand trial in March 2027.

The wheelchair basketball player won silver for Great Britain at the 2024 Paris Paralympics.

A British wheelchair basketball player who won a silver medal at the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris has been charged with 17 offences, including 11 counts of rape.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lee Fryer, 26, from Pontefract, West Yorkshire, appeared before Leeds Crown Court on Thursday, November 19, 2026, to face the charges, which relate to allegations involving one woman.

The offences are alleged to have taken place between May 2021 and May 2026 in England, Spain and South Africa .

Fryer faces 11 counts of rape, one count of voyeurism, one count of intentional strangulation, one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and one count of controlling or coercive behaviour in an intimate or family relationship.

He is also charged with possessing cocaine, a Class A drug, and doing an act intended to pervert the course of public justice.

26-year-old Lee Fryer

Advertisement

Advertisement

The charge of controlling or coercive behaviour indicates that the case involves an alleged intimate or family relationship. However, the woman has not been publicly identified in the reports, and it has not been confirmed that she was Fryer's girlfriend.

At the court hearing, Fryer pleaded not guilty to 16 of the charges. No plea was entered for the voyeurism charge.

He was remanded in custody, with his trial scheduled to begin on March 22, 2027. The proceedings are expected to last seven days.

Fryer represented Great Britain at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, where the men's wheelchair basketball team won silver after losing 73–69 to the United States in the final.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The achievement marked Great Britain's first appearance in the men's wheelchair basketball Paralympic final since 1996. Fryer was also part of the British teams that won silver at the 2023 World Championships and gold at the 2023 European Championships.

Following his arrest in July 2026, British Wheelchair Basketball removed Fryer from the Great Britain programme and suspended him from all its activities pending an external investigation.

The organisation acknowledged the seriousness of the allegations but declined to comment further because criminal proceedings were ongoing. ParalympicsGB also declined to comment on the case.