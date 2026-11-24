The award-winning musician has tied the knot with her long-term partner.

Miley Cyrus is married again after exchanging marital vows with her partner of five years.

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The couple first met in 2021, and Morando proposed to her in 2025 during a trip to Japan.

The wedding ceremony is another in 2026 that has seen several celebrity weddings.

Singer Miley Cyrus is wearing a wedding band again after exchanging marital vows with her partner Maxx Morando on November 21, 2026, in a private ceremony held at the former estate of late iconic musician Frank Sinatra in Palm Springs.

The 33-year-old singer had been dating the 28-year-old drummer and were wed in an intimate ceremony surrounded by family and friends. Pictures from the ceremony show the couple sharing an intimate kiss against a white backdrop in Palm Springs.

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Cyrus, who is one of the most famous pop stars of this century, began dating Morando in 2021 after meeting each other at a Gucci event. Despite keeping their relationship quiet, he attended the 2024 Grammys, where her song 'Flowers' won the Record of the Year prize.

Morando proposed to the singer in late 2025 during a trip to Japan. Miley Cyrus first made the news public by showing off her ring at the premiere of 'Avatar: Fire and Ash' in December.

Their wedding ceremony saw both of them wear designer brand Saint Laurent, with Miley Cyrus dressed in a long white silk gown by Anthony Vaccarello. Her father, the country music star Billy Ray Cyrus and her mother, Tish Cyrus, came with her husband, Dominic Purcell.

Her marriage to Maxx Morando comes 6 years after she divorced her ex-husband, actor Liam Helmsworth, to whom she was married for seven months. The exes first started dating in 2009, with Helmsworth proposing in May 2012 before they called off the engagement in 2013. They would reconnect and get married in December 2018 before divorcing 7 months later in August 2019.

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This marriage is another milestone in the personal life of the award-winning singer who first gained fame as a teenager while appearing as Hannah Montana on Disney. She would go on to become a chart-topping musician, selling tens of millions of records. Her latest album, 'Bass Persuades', was released in September 2026.