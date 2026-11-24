Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang speaks during a company event after returning to lead the chipmaker

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang speaks during a company event after returning to lead the chipmaker

Nvidia shares jumped 30% after Trump pushed for CEO's return despite Chinese spy controversy

Nvidia shares surged 30% after co-founder Jensen Huang returned as CEO following intervention from Donald Trump, despite an ongoing controversy over alleged Chinese intelligence links

Nvidia's shares jumped more than 30% after co-founder Jensen Huang returned as CEO.

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Donald Trump said he personally urged Nvidia's board to reinstate Huang, calling him too valuable for the US to lose.

Huang had resigned after reports linked one of his relationships to a woman suspected of having ties to Chinese intelligence, an allegation Beijing denies.

US lawmakers are questioning the decision, while Huang is expected to testify before Congress next month.

Nvidia's shares shot up by more than 30% after the American chip giant announced that co-founder Jensen Huang is returning as its chief executive officer, just days after stepping down over a personal scandal.

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The massive rally marked one of the company's biggest-ever single-day gains, with investors reacting positively to the board's surprise decision to bring Huang back.

READ ALSO: NVIDIA reinstates Jensen Huang as CEO after board clears him over national security concerns

According to CNN, Nvidia's board announced on Monday that Huang would immediately resume his role as CEO and president, reversing its earlier position that he would not return.

Jensen Huang stepped down as Nvidia CEO following reports surrounding his personal relationships

Huang resigned on November 12 after reports emerged about his relationships with two women, including one woman whom US officials suspect may have links to Chinese intelligence. The allegations triggered concerns about national security, although no criminal charges have been announced against Huang.

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US President Donald Trump openly backed Huang's return and revealed that he personally spoke with Nvidia's board.

Trump argued that losing one of America's biggest technology minds would hurt the United States more than keeping him in the job.

"The bigger threat would be losing the brain power of somebody like Jensen. That would be a threat — to me that would be a far bigger threat," Trump told CNBC.

The comments come at a time when the United States and China are locked in an intense race to dominate artificial intelligence and advanced semiconductor technology, an industry where Nvidia remains one of the world's most influential companies.

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Trump has also previously disclosed owning millions of dollars worth of Nvidia shares through his investment portfolio. However, the White House has repeatedly insisted that the president does not influence his personal investments.

Nvidia said its board consulted senior US government officials before deciding to reinstate Huang and concluded that bringing him back posed no national security risk.

Still, not everyone is convinced.

Several lawmakers from both the Republican and Democratic parties have criticised the decision, saying important questions remain unanswered.

The Republican chairmen of the House Intelligence Committee, House Foreign Affairs Committee and the House Select Committee on China said the company's investigation was too limited.

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According to them, Nvidia's "brief internal investigation" and Huang's reinstatement did not eliminate the national security concerns surrounding the matter.

Donald Trump said he supported Huang's return and spoke with Nvidia's board

Some Democrats have also demanded to know which officials in the US government advised Nvidia's board before it made the decision.

Huang is expected to testify before both the House and Senate next month as lawmakers continue examining the controversy.

The scandal centres on reports that Huang had an affair with Alice Huang, a Chinese businesswoman whose alleged ties to Chinese intelligence raised alarm among US officials. China has strongly denied the allegations, describing them as an attempt to tarnish the country's image.

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Before stepping down, Huang admitted he had made serious mistakes in his personal life.

Although Nvidia's board initially ruled out bringing him back, pressure from Trump and senior officials in his administration eventually led to a dramatic U-turn.