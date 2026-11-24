The Belgian Pro League has highlighted the impressive form of Nigerian forwards Rafiu Durosinmi and Mustapha Isah, who have combined for 12 goals this season while displaying complementary styles of aerial power and lethal pace.

The young Nigerian duo have scored 12 league goals between them, prompting the Belgian top flight to celebrate their rapid rise and growing influence.

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The Belgian Pro League has turned the spotlight on Nigeria's latest striking exports, celebrating the remarkable impact of Rafiu Durosinmi and Mustapha Isah in the country's top flight.

With both forwards enjoying impressive campaigns, the league highlighted their performances on social media, describing how the pair have combined to score 12 goals this season.

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Belgian League Puts Spotlight on Nigerian Duo

The recognition places them alongside a growing list of Nigerian forwards who have made their mark in Belgium, including current Genk star Tolu Arokodare and former league sensation Paul Onuachu

Sharing a statistical breakdown of both players, the Belgian Pro League wrote:

"Two Nigerian strikers who have scored 12 times together. How did they reach these numbers?"

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The numbers reveal two very different but equally effective attacking profiles.

Durosinmi Dominating for Genk

At 23, Durosinmi has continued to establish himself as one of the most dangerous forwards in Belgium.

According to the league's data, the Genk striker scored six goals in his first 11 matches, with five of those goals coming from set-piece situations.

Durosinmi

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His physical presence has also stood out, recording 14 headed shots and winning 70 duels, highlighting the aerial threat and strength that have become key features of his game.

Since the statistics were published, Durosinmi has gone a step further by scoring against RAAL La Louviere, taking his tally to seven goals for the season.

Rafiu on the scoresheet. 😍 #riseabove #mijnploeg https://t.co/Ruo0dEdYtX — KRC Genk (@KRCGenkofficial) November 21, 2026

The additional strike reinforces his growing reputation as one of the league's most reliable goalscorers.

Isah's Pace and Movement Turning Heads

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While Durosinmi's strengths lie in power and aerial dominance, Mustapha Isah has been making his mark in a different way.

The 22-year-old RAAL La Louviere forward has also scored six goals in 11 appearances, matching his compatriot's output.

Mustapha Isah is also pulling his weight in Belgium.

The league highlighted three goals from counter-attacks, 136 runs in behind opposition defences, and 26 ball recoveries, illustrating a striker who thrives on movement, pressing, and exploiting space.

His ability to stretch defences has made him one of the most exciting young forwards to watch this season.

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Nigeria's Next Generation of Striker

Nigeria has long produced prolific forwards, and the emergence of Durosinmi and Isah suggests that tradition is in safe hands.

With Tolu Arokodare already among the standout attackers in Belgium and Victor Osimhen leading the line for the Super Eagles, competition for future national-team opportunities remains fierce.

Toluwase Arokodare left Genk for Wolves.

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However, performances like these ensure that Durosinmi and Isah are increasingly difficult to ignore. For now, Belgium is enjoying the goals.