Back on Track: Super Eagles prospect George Ilenikhena ends goal drought in Al-Ittihad win
Nigeria Super Eagles wonderkid George Ilenikhena needed just one chance to remind everyone of his quality.
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After being overlooked for Nigeria's recent double-header against Tanzania and going three matches without a goal, the 20-year-old striker returned to the scoresheet as Al-Ittihad defeated Pakhtakor Tashkent 2-0 in the AFC Champions League Elite.
The goal was a timely response from one of Nigeria's most highly rated young forwards, who had not featured since November 2 but showed no signs of rust when handed a starting role in Jeddah.
Ilenikhena Delivers When It Matters
Leading the line as the lone striker in Al-Ittihad's 4-2-3-1 system, Ilenikhena produced a clinical display that underlined why the Saudi giants continue to place their trust in him.
With Al-Ittihad already leading through Muhannad Al-Shanqeeti's early opener, the Nigerian struck just two minutes into the second half.
Mukhtar Ali's effort crashed against the goalkeeper's left post, but Ilenikhena reacted quickest inside the box, pouncing on the rebound and firing home first time to double his side's advantage.
It was a simple finish on the surface, but one that highlighted the instinctive movement and sharp anticipation that separate natural goalscorers from the rest.
One Shot, One Goal
Perhaps the most impressive aspect of his performance was its efficiency.
Ilenikhena registered just one shot throughout his 72 minutes on the pitch, and he turned it into a goal.
The young forward was eventually replaced by Youssef En-Nesyri as Al-Ittihad comfortably saw out the victory to strengthen their position in the competition.
While the spotlight often falls on flashy individual displays, strikers are ultimately judged on moments, and Ilenikhena seized his when it arrived.
A Reminder for Nigeria?
The timing of the goal will inevitably spark discussion among Nigerian supporters.
Ilenikhena was ignored for the Super Eagles' recent fixtures against Tanzania despite being regarded as one of the country's most promising young attackers.
With competition for places fierce, a single goal is unlikely to change the national-team picture overnight.
However, performances like this serve as a reminder that the former Monaco star remains firmly on an upward trajectory.At just 20 years old, time is very much on his side.
"Back on Track"
After the match, Ilenikhena summed up the night in four simple words.
Taking to Instagram, the striker posted:
"Back on Track"
He also thanked the Al-Ittihad supporters for their backing.
"Amazing support from the fans."
For a player eager to regain momentum after a brief dry spell, it was the perfect message.
And after getting back among the goals, the Super Eagles hopeful will be hoping this is only the beginning of another productive run in front of goal.