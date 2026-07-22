Dr. Salamat Ahuoiza Aliu-Ibrahim now serves as a pediatrician in Joplin, Missouri, following her move from Nigeria to the U.S.

Dr. Salamat Ahuoiza Aliu-Ibrahim now serves as a pediatrician in Joplin, Missouri, following her move from Nigeria to the U.S.

Why Nigeria’s first female Neurosurgeon left for the U.S. and changed specialities

Meet Dr Salamat Ahuoiza Aliu-Ibrahim, Nigeria’s first female neurosurgeon.

Dr Salamat Ahuoiza Aliu-Ibrahim made history as Nigeria’s first female neurosurgeon before leaving for the United States.

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She explains that she moved abroad for better opportunities and professional growth, later retraining in paediatrics after not matching into a U.S. neurosurgery residency.

Her journey highlights Nigeria’s severe shortage of neurosurgeons and the broader challenge of retaining highly skilled medical professionals.

When Dr Salamat Ahuoiza Aliu-Ibrahim became Nigeria’s first female neurosurgeon, she broke through one of the country’s most demanding medical frontiers.

Years later, the trailblazer who once performed complex brain and spinal surgeries in Ilorin now practises paediatrics in Joplin, Missouri.

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This career shift reflects both personal choice and a larger conversation about Nigeria’s healthcare workforce.

For many Nigerians, her story is inspiring because it represents excellence. But it is also sobering because it raises difficult questions about what happens when some of the nation’s most highly trained specialists seek opportunities elsewhere.

Who is Dr Salamat Ahuoiza Aliu-Ibrahim?

Meet Dr Salamat Ahuoiza Aliu-Ibrahim, Nigeria’s first female neurosurgeon.

Dr Aliu-Ibrahim is widely recognised as the first female certified neurosurgeon in West Africa and the first female neurosurgeon to receive her training in Nigeria.

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She studied medicine at the University of Ilorin and specialised in neurosurgery under the West African College of Surgeons.

Before relocating to the United States, she served as a Senior Consultant Neurosurgeon at the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH), where she performed complex cranial and spinal procedures.

Her career was a landmark achievement in a speciality long dominated by men, and she became a visible symbol of what Nigerian women could accomplish in medicine.

Her departure from Nigeria, therefore, is not merely the story of one doctor moving abroad. It is the story of a pioneer whose expertise was developed in Nigeria and later redirected into a different medical path in another country.

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Why she chose to leave Nigeria

Dr Aliu-Ibrahim has been clear about her reasons for leaving Nigeria. According to her, the decision was driven by a desire for “better opportunities and professional growth".

“I left because I wanted better opportunities and professional growth. I wanted to practise neurosurgery in the U.S., but I didn’t match. So I decided to go for paediatrics, a field I also love.”

She explained that after completing her paediatric residency training in the United States, her visa requirements meant she had to work in a medically underserved area.

Joplin, Missouri, met that requirement, leading her to join the Freeman Health System.

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Medical profile listing Dr Salamat Ahuoiza Aliu-Ibrahim’s training, spanning her neurosurgery residency in Nigeria to her paediatric residency in the United States.

“Joplin, Missouri, fits that description, and that is how I found my way to Freeman Health System. This is my home now.”

From brain surgery to caring for children

Dr Salamat Ahuoiza Aliu-Ibrahim

One of the most misunderstood aspects of her story is the transition from neurosurgery to paediatrics.

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Paediatric neurosurgery is not the same as paediatrics; it is a subspeciality of neurosurgery that requires completing a neurosurgery residency before undertaking additional fellowship training.

Dr Aliu-Ibrahim did not complete that pathway in the United States. Instead, after not matching into a U.S. neurosurgery residency, she retrained in paediatrics and now works as a paediatrician.

Her current role is a reminder that even highly accomplished international specialists may need to reinvent their careers when they relocate to another country.

The harsh reality of Nigeria’s neurosurgeon shortage

While her personal story stands on its own, it also intersects with a troubling reality: Nigeria faces a severe shortage of neurosurgeons.

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A 2024 geospatial analysis of neurosurgical workforce availability reported that Nigeria had about 132 neurosurgeons and 114 neurosurgery residents serving a population of roughly 218 million people — a ratio of one neurosurgeon to about 1.65 million Nigerians.

Other reports have highlighted the scale of the challenge. In 2021, experts cited by Punch Newspapers said Nigeria had only 97 neurosurgeons for a population exceeding 200 million, far below the estimated 2,000 specialists needed to adequately serve the country.

The shortage has real consequences. Neurosurgical patients often face long waiting times, limited access to specialised care, and the burden of travelling across states in search of treatment.

In that context, the migration of even one highly trained neurosurgeon carries symbolic weight.

READ ALSO: Meet the Girls Who Built Something From Nothing

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More than one doctor’s journey

Dr. Salamat Ahuoiza Aliu-Ibrahim made history as the first female certified neurosurgeon trained in Nigeria and West Africa.

Dr Salamat Ahuoiza Aliu-Ibrahim’s journey should not be reduced to a simple narrative of “brain drain".

It is, first and foremost, the story of a woman who achieved an extraordinary milestone, pursued new opportunities, and adapted to a different medical system.

But it is also a mirror held up to Nigeria’s healthcare sector. Her departure invites policymakers to ask why a country with such a profound shortage of neurosurgeons cannot afford to lose its pioneers and what must be done to create an environment where future specialists can thrive at home.

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