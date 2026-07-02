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These Nigerian celebrities left everything to join the US Army — see what they stand to gain

Gift Davies
Gift Davies 15:20 - 02 July 2026
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Nigerian entertainers who have publicly announced their enlistment in the US military over the past two years.
Joseph Momodu, Princess Chineke, Mayowa Dosu and Grace-Charis Bassey are among the Nigerian entertainers who have joined the US military. Here's who they are and the benefits military service offers.
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  • Four Nigerian entertainers have joined the US military over the past two years, including actors Joseph Momodu, Princess Chineke, Mayowa Dosu and Grace-Charis Bassey.

  • They enlisted in either the US Army or the US Navy after relocating to the United States for different personal reasons.

  • Military service offers benefits such as healthcare, education support, housing allowances and, in some cases, a faster path to US citizenship.

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Over the past two years, a growing trend has emerged among Nigerian entertainers relocating to the United States, trading screen appearances for military uniforms. 

Four names have now been confirmed as part of this shift, each arriving at the decision through different personal circumstances but drawn by a common destination. Here is every Nigerian celebrity who has made the move so far.

Joseph Momodu (U.S. Army)

Joseph Momodu
Joseph Momodu
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The most recent addition to the list, Momodu completed Basic Combat Training with the U.S. Army in April 2026, making him the first known male Nollywood actor to enlist. During his acting career, he featured in films including Coming to Nigeria and Play 2 Kill, and appeared in television productions such as Tinsel, Soul Sisters, and The Johnsons.

He has cited his late father's service in the Nigeria Police Force as part of the motivation behind his decision, describing the enlistment as a tribute to that legacy.

Princess Chineke (U.S. Army)

Princess Chineke posing in her US Army uniform
Princess Chineke posing in her US Army uniform

Actress Princess Chineke enlisted in December 2024, following her relocation to the United States. Known for her roles in To Love a Sister, Stormy Hearts, and Masters at War, she announced the development on social media, framing the decision as a commitment to serve the country she had chosen to build her life in.

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Mayowa Dosu (U.S. Army)

Mayowa Dosu
Mayowa Dosu

Actress and producer Mayowa Dosu made the transition around the same period as Chineke, also enlisting in the U.S. Army after moving abroad. 

Her Nollywood credits include Fears, Mamami, and Compromise. She described the career shift as a significant new direction, though she has shared fewer details publicly about what drove the decision compared to her counterparts.

Grace-Charis Bassey (U.S. Navy)

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Formerly known in Nollywood as Belinda Effah, Grace-Charis Bassey joined the U.S. Navy in May 2025 and received American citizenship upon completing boot camp, the only one on this list to have formally gained citizenship through her service so far.

Grace-Charis Bassey
Grace-Charis Bassey

During her acting career, she won the Africa Movie Academy Award for Most Promising Act of the Year. She dedicated her enlistment to her late father, who served as a naval commander, describing the moment as deeply personal.

What they stand to gain

The benefits attached to U.S. military service go well beyond a salary, which is likely a significant part of what is driving entertainers toward this path.

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Immigrants who enlist are placed on an accelerated route to U.S. citizenship, a process that can otherwise take years and significant expense to complete. Service members also receive fully funded healthcare and dental cover, guaranteed housing allowances, and access to educational benefits that can cover the cost of a university degree during or after service.

Joseph Momodu
Joseph Momodu

Those who bring in-demand skills, particularly foreign language proficiency, may also qualify for expedited security clearances, opening doors to specialised roles within the military structure.

Combined with lifelong veteran benefits that follow service members into civilian life, the package represents a level of financial stability and long-term security that an entertainment career, particularly in Nigeria, rarely guarantees.

READ NEXT: ‘Add good wife and children’ — Burna Boy's mum makes plea to the singer as he turns 35

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