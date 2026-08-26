Scanfrost Cookout brings food, creativity, and big wins together in Lagos

The Scanfrost Cookout finale brought food, energy, creativity and exciting prizes together on August 20, 2026, at Darlington Hall, Ilupeju, Lagos.

After weeks of online participation, more than 350 entries were received nationwide from food lovers and aspiring cooking talents across social media. From these entries, 10 finalists were selected using set criteria and judging metrics before stepping into the live kitchen to compete for a share of ₦10 million in cash and Scanfrost gift prizes.

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Cross view of the contestants

The event was not just about who could cook best. It was also about creativity, confidence, product use and the ability to bring a strong food idea to life under pressure.

Scanfrost Cookout 2026 winners

The Prizes

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The finalists competed for cash prizes and Scanfrost appliances across the top 10 positions.

Igboeri Jennifer from Aba emerged as the overall winner, receiving ₦1.5 million in cash, alongside selected Scanfrost home appliances.

Cash and prize gift presentation by Scanfrost management to winners

Anaeto Chiamaka from Port Harcourt emerged as the second-place winner, receiving ₦1 million and a Scanfrost 8 Series Gas Cooker, while Henry Ugochukwu from Lafia came third with ₦700,000 and a Scanfrost 6 Series Gas Cooker.

Those who placed fourth to 10th each received ₦200,000 and a Scanfrost 5.5L Air Fryer.

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Scanfrost Cookout Panel of Judges

A Live Cooking Experience Powered by Scanfrost

At the finale, the contestants cooked live using Scanfrost appliances including cookers, microwaves, air fryers, blenders, refrigerators and chest freezers.

The setup allowed guests, media and judges to see the products in action, not as display items, but as tools supporting real cooking, food preparation, cooling and storage.

The event also featured Scanfrost Brand Ambassador, Hilda Baci, who brought energy, credibility and culinary excitement to the experience.

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Brand Ambassador Hilda Baci with the Contestants

“Food is a powerful way to bring people together, and I was excited to see the energy, creativity and confidence of the finalists. The Cookout showed that with the right appliances and the right support, everyday cooking can become something truly special,” Hilda Baci said.

Why Scanfrost Created the Cookout

According to Mr. Ankkur Kapoor, Assistant Vice President, Product and Marketing, the Cookout was created to connect Scanfrost more deeply with consumers.

Scanfrost Executives at a Contestant's Station

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“The Scanfrost Cookout was created to celebrate real cooking talent while showing how our appliances support everyday kitchen moments. For us, this is beyond a competition. It is a way to connect with consumers, demonstrate product relevance and reinforce Scanfrost’s place in Nigerian homes,” he said.

One of Scanfrost’s top Lagos dealers, Mrs. Tina Gupta, said the event created a stronger product experience for consumers.

“As a dealer, it is always encouraging to see customers connect with the products beyond the showroom. The Cookout helped people experience Scanfrost appliances in a real cooking environment, and that kind of experience builds trust,” she said.

Scanfrost Cookout 2026 Winner

More Than a Competition

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The Scanfrost Cookout brought together food lovers, finalists, dealers, media, management, partners and guests. It showed how a home appliance brand can build a stronger relationship with consumers by creating real-life experiences around the products people use every day.

From the online challenge to the live finale, the Cookout created a strong platform for food, creativity, product storytelling and consumer engagement.

With the event now concluded, Scanfrost is expected to continue sharing highlights, finalist stories, product moments and behind-the-scenes content from the Cookout across its digital platforms.