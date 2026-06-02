The US Embassy in Abuja is reportedly halting routine visa processing, shifting all operations southward to the Lagos consulate.

The US Embassy in Abuja is reportedly halting routine visa processing, shifting all operations southward to the Lagos consulate.

US visa cuts: Abuja office closes as Africa hubs drop to 20 [full list]

What the reported US embassy consolidations mean for Nigerian students, workers, and tourists facing long appointment wait times.

Applying for a US visa is already a tough process for many Nigerians, with tight appointment windows, long queues, and high travel costs.

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But a new policy from the US government might soon make getting an interview even harder.

According to an internal State Department memo, the US government plans to drastically slash the number of embassies and consulates in Africa authorised to process visas from nearly 50 down to just 20 regional hubs.

The directive, approved by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, is expected to take effect within weeks.

For Nigeria, the continent's most populous nation, the development brings a major structural shock.

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While the US Consulate General in Lagos survived the cut, the embassy in Abuja will stop processing routine visas.

This means hundreds of thousands of applicants based in Northern and Central Nigeria must now travel to Lagos just to get their documents processed.

The 20 approved US visa-processing embassies in Africa

List of 20 approved US visa-processing embassies in Africa

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According to the leaked State Department memo, only 20 select embassies and consulates across the continent will remain open for full immigrant and non-immigrant visa processing.

West Africa

Lagos, Nigeria

Abidjan, Ivory Coast

Accra, Ghana

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Dakar, Senegal

Lome, Togo

Monrovia, Liberia

Praia, Cabo Verde.

East Africa

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Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

Dar-Es-Salaam, Tanzania

Djibouti, Djibouti

Kampala, Uganda

Kigali, Rwanda

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Nairobi, Kenya.

Southern Africa

Cape Town, South Africa

Johannesburg, South Africa

Luanda, Angola

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Port Louis, Mauritius.

Central Africa

Kinshasa, Congo

Malabo, Equatorial Guinea

Yaounde, Cameroon.

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Citizens living in "non-hub" countries, or cities where visa sections are being scaled back, will now be forced to undertake formidable and costly cross-border or interstate travel to reach one of these 20 remaining operational sites.

The impact on Nigerians

Routine visa services face unprecedented consolidation, leaving Lagos as the sole processing hub for thousands of Nigerian applicants.

1. The Abuja-to-Lagos travel burden

Historically, applicants from Nigeria's northern states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) relied on the Abuja office to avoid the logistical chaos of travelling south.

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With Abuja restricted, anyone seeking a visa for study, work, business, or tourism must now factor in expensive domestic flights, hotel stays, and extended time off work to attend physical interviews in Lagos.

2. Unprecedented backlogs in Lagos

The US Consulate General in Lagos already battles some of the longest visa appointment wait times globally.

Funnelling the entire country's application traffic, alongside potential overflow from neighbouring West African non-hub territories, into a single location is expected to trigger the following:

The "flash booking" phenomenon: Available slots on the online booking portal will likely disappear within seconds of release.

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Severe appointment scarcity: Wait times, which already span several months, could stretch past a year for non-priority visa classes.

Prioritisation bottlenecks: Consular offices will likely prioritise strict deadlines, such as F-1 student visas and emergency medical cases, leaving standard B1/B2 tourist and business applicants facing indefinite delays.

While the Abuja consular section will remain open, its functions will be strictly limited to assisting American citizens (passport renewals and emergency services), diplomatic visas, and special national interest cases.

The impact on Nigerian students and skilled workers

According to international education data tracking global mobility on the IIE Open Doors Report, Nigeria sends the largest cohort of African students to universities in the United States.

Because academic and professional visas rely on strict real-world timelines, a bottleneck at the consular level poses a distinct risk.

F-1 Student Visas: Delays in securing interview slots could cause students to miss university resumption dates, forcing costly admission deferrals or jeopardising scholarships.

Skilled Work Visas (H-1B, L-1, O-1): Nigerian professionals undergoing corporate relocations or tech placements may face processing delays that disrupt employment start dates and strain international contracts.

Tourism, Business, and Family Visas: Tourist (B1/B2) applicants will likely bear the brunt of the longest delays. Consulates frequently prioritise student and diplomatic visa categories during peak backlogs, meaning casual travellers will face extended wait times.

Why is the US cutting African visa services?

This structural consolidation is part of a broader push by the Trump administration to limit immigration to the United States.

The policy aims to crack down on both immigrant and temporary non-immigrant visas, specifically targeting travellers who enter on temporary visas but subsequently overstay them.

The administration has simultaneously scaled back diplomatic personnel globally.



This consolidation comes on the heels of other recent immigration hurdles for African travellers, including strict security vetting, previous travel bans on select nations, and a past requirement for certain applicants to post up to $15,000 in travel bonds.

In response to enquiries regarding the internal memo, the State Department noted that it is "constantly evaluating its overseas operations to deploy taxpayer resources in a way that advances America's priorities as efficiently and effectively as possible".

Strategic steps for Nigerian applicants going forward

Essential Visa-free travel requirements

Will this change make getting a US visa impossible? No. The core eligibility criteria, financial requirements, and immigration laws remain exactly the same.

However, accessing the interview itself will require a much more aggressive strategy.

If you are planning to travel to the United States over the next year, adopt these steps immediately to safeguard your plans:

Apply 6 to 9 months early: Do not wait for your definitive admission letter or final job contract to begin the DS-160 process. Start the moment you have a viable travel timeline.

Monitor portal changes aggressively: Keep a daily check on the official U.S. Department of State Visas Bureau scheduling portal for unexpected slot openings, cancellations, or emergency appointment criteria changes.