Tinubu approves up to an 80% salary increase for Nigerian soldiers.

Tinubu approves up to an 80% salary increase for Nigerian soldiers.

Tinubu approves up to 80% salary increase for Nigerian soldiers after years of welfare concerns — here's who benefits the most

Tinubu approves up to an 80% salary increase for Nigerian soldiers.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved a new salary structure for the Armed Forces of Nigeria, with increases ranging from 30% to 80% depending on rank.

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The largest increase, 80%, goes to junior enlisted personnel from Private to Staff Sergeant, while senior officers receive smaller percentage increases.

The new pay package takes effect September 1, 2026, as part of broader efforts to improve troop welfare amid Nigeria's persistent security challenges.

For years, the major complaints surrounding Nigeria's security challenges point directly at soldiers' salaries.

Recently, Pulse Nigeria reported that a Nigerian soldier was arrested after begging a TikTok influencer for money in a military uniform.

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This goes to show that there is hunger in the land, and the people who are stationed to fight against crime (especially one largely financially influenced) are severely underpaid.

Nigeria's Minister of Defence, retired General Christopher Gwabin Musa

Although the Federal Government has yet to publish a detailed rank-by-rank salary structure for Nigerian soldiers, Defence Minister General Christopher Gwabin Musa (Rtd.) had earlier revealed that the minimum monthly salary had increased from ₦50,000 to ₦100,000.

That increase applied to the salary floor, not the full pay structure across all ranks.

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Following Musa’s announcement, Pulse Nigeria highlighted the public's scepticism, with many Nigerians questioning whether the increase in soldiers’ monthly pay from ₦49,000 to ₦100,000 is truly enough to effectively counter the ongoing rise in kidnapping and banditry.

Nigerians also linked the persistence of kidnapping and banditry to inadequate military pay, pointing back at the earliest report and sentiment stated above.

Simply put, how can soldiers battling terrorists, bandits and kidnappers remain motivated when many struggle with poor welfare?

Now, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved a fresh salary review , with personnel of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) set to receive pay rises of between 30% and 80% from September 1, 2026.

Soldiers on parade at Defence Headquarters in Abuja

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The move marks one of the biggest military pay reviews in recent years as the government seeks to improve troop welfare and morale.

READ ALSO: Nigerian Army arrests wanted soldier accused of supplying military uniforms to terrorists

Who gets what?

Bayo Onanuga, the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy

According to details released by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, the salary review is tiered according to rank:

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Privates to Staff Sergeants: 80% salary increase

Warrant Officers to Colonels: 50% increase

Generals: 30% increase

The new structure will increase the federal government's annual military wage bill from approximately ₦660 billion to ₦924 billion. These figures show the scale of the investment in personnel welfare.

However, it’s difficult to judge the substantial weight of the salary increase based on percentages alone, as the Government is yet publish a full breakdown showing the revised salary for every rank.

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Why the government is increasing military salaries

Nigerian Army troops during an official operation or parade

The pay rise comes as Nigeria continues to grapple with several security threats simultaneously.

The Armed Forces remain engaged in counter-insurgency operations against Boko Haram and the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) in the Northeast, while also tackling banditry, mass kidnappings, communal violence and separatist-linked insecurity in other parts of the country.

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Presidential spokesman Bayo Onanuga said the salary increase forms part of President Tinubu's broader military modernisation agenda aimed at improving morale, retaining experienced personnel and strengthening operational effectiveness.

The salary increase is only one component of a broader military reform programme under the Tinubu administration.

In recent months, the President has also approved :

Expansion of the Nigerian Army from eight to twelve divisions;

Recruitment of 28,000 additional military personnel;

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Increased investment in military equipment and operational readiness; and

Additional welfare initiatives for serving personnel and their families.

President Tinubu highlighted Olanrewaju-Smart's deep legislative expertise and research background, including key work on the Interest-Free Student Loan Act, as vital for driving the administration's legislative priorities

Earlier this year, President Tinubu also established a dedicated welfare fund for wounded service members and the families of fallen soldiers , pledging to donate all of his presidential salaries since assuming office as seed funding for the initiative.

Whether these initiatives have been effective or not is yet to be determined.

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While better salaries alone cannot resolve Nigeria's security challenges, they are an important step toward recognising the sacrifices made by military personnel and ensuring they are better motivated to carry out their duties.