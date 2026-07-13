'No wonder kidnapping and banditry are still on the rise' — Nigerians react after Defence Minister says soldiers now earn ₦100,000 monthly, up from ₦49,000

Nigerians have reacted after Defence Minister Christopher Musa announced that soldiers now earn a minimum monthly salary of ₦100,000, up from ₦49,000.

Defence Minister Christopher Musa said the Federal Government increased soldiers' minimum monthly salary from ₦49,000 to ₦100,000.

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Musa admitted that the current defence budget is "not enough" to meet the military's needs.

He also dismissed claims that soldiers are poorly fed, alleging that a viral video was staged.

The announcement sparked criticism on social media, with many users arguing that the new salary is still inadequate given Nigeria's economic realities.

The Minister of Defence, Christopher Musa , has disclosed that Nigerian soldiers now earn a minimum monthly salary of ₦100,000, up from the previous ₦49,000, following a Federal Government review aimed at improving the welfare of military personnel.

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Musa made the disclosure during an interview with News Central ahead of the broadcast of its NC Exclusive programme.

Speaking on the welfare package for soldiers, the minister said the government had made significant progress in improving their earnings.

"When they started, a soldier was collecting ₦49,000 monthly. We tried so hard; now he's collecting ₦100,000," Musa said.

However, he acknowledged that the Nigerian military still requires more funding to effectively carry out its operations.

Responding to a question on whether the current defence budget was adequate, Musa replied:

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"It's not enough."

The minister also dismissed allegations that soldiers are poorly fed, insisting that a viral video circulating on social media misrepresented the quality of meals served to troops.

According to him, the food shown in the video had been deliberately altered to create a false impression.

General Christopher Gwabin Musa

"The soldier's food was okay. There was meat; there was all this. But he told them to pull out those things and make it look as if those things were not there," Musa said.

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Following the announcement, many Nigerians took to social media to express disappointment, arguing that ₦100,000 remains too low for soldiers risking their lives to combat terrorism, banditry and other security threats.

One user wrote:

"No wonder kidnapping and banditry is still on this rise."

Another commented:

"In this economy where $1 ≈ ₦2,000, ₦100k won't even last one week—yet soldiers have families to cater for. No wonder some turn to abusing civilians and taking bribes. This is the worst administration ever. Tinubu must go."

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A third user questioned the significance of the increase, writing:

"Lol, are we meant to be grateful or what? ₦100k, and he is proudly announcing it? Be like say they don't know our economic situation."